In order to decorate his desktop with an animated element, a Reddit user has created an AI that learns and plays Flappy Bird on a Raspberry Pi.

When it comes to decorating, there are people who go shopping at a decoration store, others who spend several hours making crafts to make an element according to their taste and personality … and others who decide to create an artificial intelligence that plays Flappy Bird on a Raspberry Pi.

Dmytro Panin, known as Dr2mod on Reddit, is the third type of person. He explains that he wanted to have something to look at on his table, something that would replace looking out the window, and he thought that a screen with an AI playing Flappy Bird continuously it was the perfect choice.

In case you don’t remember, Flappy Bird is a mobile game that launched in 2013 and became the most popular game of the moment in 2014.

It has an extremely simple but at the same time very addictive mechanic: your task is to get your bird to go as far as possible by avoiding the pipes that appear on your way.

In its barely 7 years of life, the Raspberry Pi have been used in countless projects of the most varied but, do you know what are the milestones behind the development of this small computer? We tell you the story of this mini-PC.

As Panin explains in his post on Reddit, to carry out his project the main challenge has been create an AI NEAT algorithm from scratch based on the original scientific article called “Evolving Neural Networks through Augmenting Topologies”.

Next, he created a specially designed Flappy Bird clone for his algorithm to learn to play. He then used a Raspberry Pi Model B + which costs 45 euros on Amazon and an SPI display for video output, where the AI ​​is constantly playing.

Panin’s AI is not foolproof and it can make mistakes that cause it to lose the game. The creator explains that there is a possibility that the bird will fall, and during the tests the AI ​​failed with a score of about 9,000 points. Nevertheless, in other games he has managed to exceed 30,000 points.

This idea is added to other curious projects with Raspberry Pi, such as the replica of the TV of The Simpsons that really works or this chilling webcam that watches you.