The entire crypto market is engulfed in great positivity as the price of Bitcoin resumes its trend, however the major forks (BCH and BSV) are not giving much to talk about.

To discover what may be happening with these cryptocurrencies in the near future, here is a technical analysis of them.

Analysis of the main forks of Bitcoin

Bitcoin cash

With a market capitalization of $ 11.342 billion it ranks 13th in the Crypto Online rankings, and continues to be the largest fork of Bitcoin.

It accumulates a loss of 3.54% in the last 24 hours, but continues to maintain a gain of 12.58% in the last 7 days.

Thanks to widespread gains in the crypto market, its short-term trend turned bullish recently.

A small pullback is currently in the works, and support will likely be found soon to make way for new momentum. The next short-term target for BCH is $ 655.28.

In BCH’s weekly time frame we see that this fork has not benefited much from the momentum that Bitcoin is developing.

However, finding support near $ 503, respecting the 200-week SMA, and holding the cross moving averages higher, tells us that this cryptocurrency could expect bigger gains next. The target seen on this chart is at $ 765.

Technical analysis of the main forks of Bitcoin. Chart Source: TradingView.

Bitcoin SV

Despite the fact that at some point it became one of the largest cryptocurrencies on the market, occupying a place in the TOP 10, now BSV is ranked 49 in the Crypto Online ranking, with a market capitalization of $ 3.364 billion.

Even with all that has been displaced it is still one of the most important forks of Bitcoin, so it is worth checking how it is behaving.

With the general market rise, BSV is benefiting quite a bit, managing to regain its short-term trend.

However, the 200-day SMA remains bearish, telling us that the medium-term trend remains bearish, but this may be about to change as we will see in the next few paragraphs.

On the weekly Bitcoin SV chart we noticed a good bullish intention, after getting support at $ 121.

However, to confirm that more relevant gains will be accumulated, the resistance at $ 191 must be crossed.

For the moment, it is most likely that buyers will manage to overcome that level, due to the generalized bull tide and the continued weakness of the sellers to mark a lower cash minimum.

If BSV goes above $ 191, then we can see gains up to $ 338 below.

In case of losing $ 121, the land would be cleared up to $ 86.

Technical analysis of the main forks of Bitcoin. BSV weekly chart. Source: TradingView.

