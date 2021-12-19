Charlie Woods once again stole the show while playing the PNC Championship with his father, Tiger Woods, and is proving to be a total golf icon already.

After taking the course in Orlando on Friday for the PNC Championship pro-am with his dad, Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods took centerstage again on Saturday for the start of the team-format tournament featuring parents paired with their children in various capacities.

While most people expected to be eagerly awaiting Tiger’s return – and he looked good in his first action since his car accident in February – Charlie managed to steal the show again, just as he did when the father-son duo played in the tournament a year Aug.

Tiger and Charlie Woods are in contention heading into Sunday’s final round action but, regardless of the outcome, Tiger’s son is already proving that he’s ready to be an icon (and that he has plenty of game).

If you’re not convinced, here are a handful of moments from Saturday’s first round at the PNC Championship that highlight just how iconic Charlie is.

Best Charlie Woods-Tiger Woods moments from Saturday at PNC Championship

1. Charlie sinks practice putt, trash talks Justin Thomas, Tiger

Before the first round even got underway, Charlie, Tiger, Justin Thomas and Justin’s father Mike were on the putting green. The youngest Woods on the course lined up from long range and sunk a putt – then proceeded to give JT and his dad the ol ‘point celebration to taunt them a bit.

For a 12-year-old to be trash talking the greatest golfer of all-time and a top-10 player in the world, that’s just legendary stuff.

2. Lacing a drive, immediately walking after it

Whenever a golfer is feeling it with the big stick, we all know the drill. Line up, swing, hit, pick up the tee, and walk toward where you know the ball is headed.

And it was pretty early in the round when Charlie Woods got that feeling about his game off the tee.

That tweet says it all; the youngster was just oozing swagger.

3. Channeling his inner Tiger with the putter raise

Speaking of swagger, is there anything cooler from Tiger’s son than recreating the iconic putter raise while watching one roll in from deep on the green?

Again, it’s hard to emphasize just how impressive Charlie Woods was during the first round. He hit a ton of unreal shots but he also clearly had that quite arrogance and confidence that the great ones all possess about him as well – which is just wild from someone his age.

4. Tossing Tiger the ball-marker after drilling a long putt

And it wouldn’t be a run of iconic moments without basically showing up his dad – you know, the greatest golfer we’ve ever seen.

When Team Woods racked up their third straight birdie with Charlie sinking the putt, he didnt hesitate to reach down for the marker and just toss it back to his dad as if to say, “don’t worry, I got this one.”

You never want to put too much pressure on someone who’s 12 years old and already has built-in pressure because of who their father is. The best course of action, instead, is to enjoy the ride. Luckily, Charlie Woods makes that incredibly easy to do.

For more from The PGA Tour, make sure to follow FanSided and stay tuned to our golf hub for all the latest news and results.