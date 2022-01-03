Related news

A video of the retention by the citizens of the alleged thief of a theft of a box of prawns in the parking lot of a Lidl supermarketIn theory, in Alicante, it has gone viral.

Without seeing his face, and therefore, the identity of the alleged offender, it can be seen from a dozen people struggling with the man lying on the ground to prevent his escape and, in this way, make it available to the police authorities.

The moment captured by a citizen of the retention of the alleged perpetrator of a theft in Alicante. Drafting | Alicante Agencies

Some authorities that this medium has consulted and, for the moment, they assure that They do not know of any intervention during this past Christmas in Alicante city. The video has been uploaded to social networks this past Sunday, January 2, due to events that would have taken place days ago. From the National Police and Local Police, through the Department of Citizen Security of the Alicante City Council, it is ruled out to have acted in any way.

But, regardless of the veracity of these facts, it has been striking that numerous clients have they have struggled to retain him in a scene that has divided social media that, on the one hand, they have not hesitated to charge against the individual but, on the other, these people also for taking justice on their own.

Wow, the vigilantes of LIDL, let’s see if the president comes and gives you a pin for having prevented that person from eating shrimp stolen at Christmas. – Open sourcerer (@ medi0cratic0) January 2, 2022

One of the most applauded reactions is that of a user who defended the thief and suggested that “if they wanted to be heroes, it was enough that one of all those will walk up to the Lidl and pay for the shrimp box and he will also buy her a pot of mayonnaise. As simple as that”.

This same user, @batmariozrgthm, defended that what those people had done it was “a lynch gang”. “Lidl is solely responsible for not being robbed,” he added. Another pointed out that these people had “police complex”.

Another user, on the other hand, pointed out that he empathized more “with the employees of Lidl that the prawns will have to pay out of pocket when they do the count what a jetas wanted to wear by his face “, said @ DHollyday7.

There have also been opinions that, the crime of theft is less than the “seriousness” of detaining someone “using brute force”.

The person, violently detained, took a box of frozen prawns at Christmas, carried out a theft. We go a foul.

It is a much more serious crime to commit those who retain you using brute force.

How miserable! What will the Lidl inherit! What an idiot! https://t.co/bUgLGRMD7N – Manel Márquez (@manelmarquez) January 2, 2022

Finally, the issue of the stolen item, prawns, has also come to the fore in the debate. “Those who say that some prawns for € 7 It is a luxury item, your reaction would be the same with 1L of milk and some muffins “, defended a user.

