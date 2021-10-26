The Argentine Javier “Johnny” Herrera will face this Friday, October 29, the quoted Cuban Pablo Vicente, being in dispute the Continental title of the Americas super featherweight of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in a 10-round fight to be held at the Centro de Conventions “Vasco Núñez de Balboa” of the Hotel El Panamá, in Panama City, with transmission of TyC Sports (for much of America) and TV Max (for the canal country).

The aforementioned lawsuit heads the second edition of the “Hot Boxing” cycle, which has the promotion of Sampson Boxing, Best Box, Paco Presents and Tello Box, with the valuable contribution of “Caliente”, the Mexican giant of the gaming industry.

In the other fight ten rounds away from the extraordinary performance, the interim Argentine super middleweight champion, Sebastián Papeschi from Buenos Aires, will compare with the Mexican Héctor Zepeda,

Fireworks are expected between the decorated former member of the Cuban amateur team, Pablo Vicente (28 years old and a record of 17-1, 15 KO) and the always tough Catamarca Javier Herrera (29 years old and 17-4-1 record , 8 KO) for the main set.

Vicente, ranked number 10 by the WBC, appears as a favorite but, to stay with the Continental title of the Americas, he should not be neglected one iota against a fighter who hits hard and is brave like the Argentine.

In the other background match, there will be the first international presentation of Papeschi, born in Luján, Buenos Aires, 30 years old and with a professional record of 17 wins (6 KOs), 3 losses and a draw.

This year, the Buenos Aires native won the alternative national crown of 168 pounds by beating Marcelo Cóceres from Entre Ríos on points (of recent great performance against Puerto Rican knockout Edgar Berlanga, whom he sent to the ground before falling on the cards).

Zepeda, meanwhile, was born in Tijuana, Mexico, 24 years ago and has a good record of 20 wins (6 KO) and 2 setbacks. It will be the second time that he leaves his country, the first being two years ago when he lost his undefeated to the sought-after Californian Sebastián Fundora.

The function, which will televise TyC Sports (from 23 in Argentina) and TV Max (at 21 in Panama) will be satisfied with three fights rented at 8 rounds and another at 4, plus an interesting amateur card with the best Panamanian boxers. We will continue to inform.