The Argentine Javier “Johnny” Herrera will face the quoted Cuban Pablo Vicente, being in dispute the Continental title of the Americas super featherweight of the World Boxing Council (WBC) in a 10-round fight to be held tomorrow, Friday, October 29 at the Centro de Conventions “Vasco Núñez de Balboa” of the Hotel El Panamá, in Panama City, with transmission of TyC Sports (for much of America) and TV Max (for the canal country).

The aforementioned lawsuit heads the second edition of the “Hot Boxing” cycle, which has the promotion of Sampson Boxing, Best Box, Paco Presents and Tello Box, with the valuable contribution of “Caliente”, the Mexican giant of the gaming industry.

In the other fight ten rounds away from the extraordinary performance, the interim Argentine super middleweight champion, Sebastián Papeschi from Buenos Aires, will compare with the Mexican Héctor Zepeda,

Fireworks are expected between the decorated former member of the Cuban amateur team, Pablo Vicente (28 years old and a record of 17-1, 15 KO) and the always tough Catamarca Javier Herrera (29 years old and 17-4-1 record , 8 KO) for the main set.

Vicente, ranked number 10 by the WBC, appears as a favorite, but, to win the Continental title of the Americas, he should not be neglected one iota against a fighter who hits hard and is brave like the Argentine.

At this Thursday’s weigh-in, Vicente scored 58,740 kg and Herrera 58,626.

In the other background match, there will be the first international presentation of Papeschi, born in Luján, Buenos Aires, 30 years old and with a professional record of 17 wins (6 KOs), 3 losses and a draw.

The Buenos Aires native won the alternative national crown of 168 pounds this year by beating Marcelo Cóceres from Entre Ríos on points (a recent great performance against Puerto Rican knockout Edgar Berlanga, whom he sent to the ground before falling on the cards).

Zepeda, meanwhile, was born in Tijuana, Mexico, 24 years ago and has a good record of 20 wins (6 KOs) and 2 setbacks. It will be the second time that he leaves his country, the first being two years ago when he lost his undefeated to the sought-after Californian Sebastián Fundora.

“The Promise” Papeschi registered a weight of 73,141 kg, while Zepeda nailed the scale at 72,574.

The function, which will be televised by TyC Sports (from 23 in Argentina) will conform to these other professional fights:

. Ronal Batista (Panama, 52,276 kg) vs Hytan Ramos (Mexico, 52,050), 8 rounds.

. Juan López (Venezuela, 56,018 kg) vs Jesús Guzmán (USA, 57,492) – 8 rounds.

. Jonathan Torres (Panama, 64,977 kg) vs Alcibíades Ballesteros (Panama, 65,884) – 8 rounds.

. Alexis Moreno (Panama, 58,513 kg) vs Juan Fong (Panama, 59,080) – 4 rounds.

Sampson Boxing / Tello Box Press