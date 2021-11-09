Erik Spoelstra’s plan is playing out so perfectly well that, it’s a paradox, he needs someone to break it. Or rather, shake it. The Miami Heat army forms phalanxes so exact, so impenetrable, that sometimes they end up needing a touch of magic, a spark. A single verse, a freethinker. And there he is, for that and whatever it takes, Tyler Herro. That he is still 21 years old (he turns 22 in January) and is in his third NBA season but could already write a book about this first part of his career. Or so it sounds: rookie prodigy, Florida bubble sensation, finalist (first born 2000, tempus fugit). And, of course, media darling, King Midas of social networks.

That, only in the first year. In the second their performance was questioned, in a mediocre Heat, unable to follow their 2020 pattern and those who ended up being considered more a product of the bubble, with all its environmental conditions, than a true aspirant to the ring. Ingloriously, the season ended with a sweep (4-0) at the hands of the Bucks, the team they had dismounted in the 2020 semifinals (1-4), at Walt Disney World. De Herro, less efficient, dispersed, it was said in Miami that fame had gone to his head, that the South Florida night took its toll on him and that the Heat were very pissed off with him. Surely all that was true, also that sometimes these young and talented players suffer to adapt to a new role: more lights, more ball in their hands, an obligation to take another leap forward because the law prevails in professional sports that what does not advance, regresses. You have to move forward, all the time and at full speed.

Before his third season, which seemed capital to know who Tyler Herro really was, the escort did himself a disservice, at least in the face of public opinion, when caught up with other young stars: Luka Doncic, Trae Young, Ja Morant … Let’s finish. Confidence, at least and to see the bright side, was intact. The head, they said, had returned to its place, centered and father since September. The talent has always been there: John Calipari, who has specialized in throwing future stars to the NBA from Kentucky, was struck by the fact that his boy came out at number 13 in the draft (2019). It was a great draft (Zion, Morant, Barrett, Hunter, Garland …) but a late position that made his coach sharpen his fang, who already warned that many had been wrong when Devin Booker also came out at number 13 (2015). Herro, a high school sensation in Wisconsin, could have done another year of college and moved up the mock drafts. But things haven’t worked that way for a long time.

And yes: the talent was there. Herro is one of the great players at the start of the season. Not only of the young: of all. The Heat are 7-2, they have an infernal defense and a collective and functional attack. Fifth offensive rating, second defensive, third best net rating. Ring Wannabe Stitching. The project, tailor-made for a happy Spoelstra, has been revived, with two obvious leaders like Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, sniper Duncan Robinson and two warriors made in Spoelstra who are experts at improving everything around them and who have fitted in. as well as it was clear that they would fit into the philosophy of the Florida franchise, the infamous (but real) Heat culture: PJ Tucker and Kyle Lowry.

The Heat have become, strengthened and revived, into a machine from hell that digs into the defects of the rival. AND Tyler Herro is the breath of different talent, the artist on the barbed wire, the generator of baskets. His start is so extraordinary that he aspires, right now, for Best Sixth Man (a prize that is on the way to winning on the street) but also for Most Improved Player. He averages his best numbers literally on everything (minus free throw percentage): 31.6 minutes, 21.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 47.4% in total shots, 42.6% in triples (shooting 6.8 per night), 81.8% in free throws… He has only run out of scoring in double figures in one game, the Heat disaster (improper, strange: 78-95) against the Boston Celtics. In six he has already scored more than 20. He plays starting minutes, something that will sound to those who remember historical sixth men, from Kevin McHale to Manu Ginobili through Lamar Odom, Jason Terry, JR Smith, Detlef Schrempf … He is not only the player He has scored the most points from the bench, is that he makes more difference to the second than this to the tenth.

It came to seem that Herro would not end up being as good as he seemed in his bluntness as a rookie. In that magical fourth game of the 2020 East final against the Celtics, the one with 37 points that turned America upside down. At the age of 20, it was obvious that he was very young and also that the hype that raised him ended up being exaggerated. Or maybe too syrupy, rather than overdone. But the talent was there, and after a year of comings and goings, it’s blowing up big. And the Heat (who may hide another wildcard in the return of Victor Oladipo) have found a momentum from within, an essential player because he is different from everyone else on the team. The scorer after dribbling, the outside with angel in compromising situations, the unlimited ceiling talent. One reason, in short, the Heat are so much more than an early-season steamroller: They’re a ring contender. With all the gallons.

