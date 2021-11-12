Hertz announced a week ago a multi-million dollar deal to buy 100,000 Teslas, which it would receive before the end of 2022, according to the car rental company.

A week ago, the millionaire agreement between the car rental company Hertz to buy 100,000 Model 3s from Tesla generated an immediate impact: the company surpassed a trillion dollars of market capitalization for the first time in its history and the fortune of Elon Musk rose by 36,000 million dollars (31,000 million euros).

Among the impact of the agreement, valued at 4,200 million dollars (3,620 million euros), which also had an exceptional godfather such as the 7-time Super Bowl champion of American football Tom brady, and a favorable report to Tesla on the part of the analysis service of the bank Lehman Brothers, the actions of the Californian brand rose like foam.

Nevertheless, little was said then about the B side of the agreement– The hardships that the semiconductor crisis and supply chain problems were creating for all automakers, including Tesla, which has so far skillfully circumvented them, allowing it to deliver 241,391 vehicles between July and September.

The Hertz statement indicated that they would receive those 100,000 vehicles by the end of 2022, but its text did not include any contribution by a Tesla spokesperson.

This response came from Elon Musk and his favorite medium: Twitter. “I would like to emphasize that no contract has been signed so far,” he tweeted on Tuesday 2.

You are welcome! If any of this is based on Hertz, I’d like to emphasize that no contract has been signed yet. Tesla has far more demand than production, therefore we will only sell cars to Hertz for the same margin as to consumers. Hertz deal has zero effect on our economics. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2021

“Tesla has much more demand than production, so we will sell the cars to Hertz at the same margin as to consumers.”Musk added.

Sources at the Californian vehicle manufacturer assure the Wall Street Journal of the speed with which Hertz communicated the agreement and calculate that, at most, they expected to deliver 10,000 vehicles a year. This would mean fulfilling the entire contract not in 2022, but in 2032.

Two days after the first announcement, Hertz announced that of the 100,000 Teslas, 50,000 would be available to Uber drivers. In that second statement he spoke of “an initial order of 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022.”

Sources close to the negotiation between Hertz and Tesla assure the WSJ that the founder of the company was not directly involved in the negotiations, and from the company they admit that after Hertz’s announcement it took place Some concern about whether the market could see it as a sign that it had increased its production capacity.

In the meantime, Tesla individual buyers continue to face waits of more than 6 months to receive their vehicles. According to the American newspaper, new orders for the Model 3 currently have an expected delivery date for June.

