Just a week after the premiere of Red (Taylor’s Version), which has 30 songs, nine of them unreleased and also includes reversals of the original songs from their fourth studio album, released in 2012, the swifties have not stopped doing noise, especially since it is rumored that part of this album was dedicated to Jake Gyllenhaal, the singer’s ex-boyfriend.

Throughout her career, Taylor Swift has told the story of her own life and love through her songs; With the premiere of the short film All too well: the short film, included in the new version of the album that has just been released, he revealed some clues about his break with the actor.

A new stanza would reveal why Gyllenhaal was able to end their relationship, which began in October 2010 and lasted just three months. “You said that if we had been a closer age, maybe it would have turned out well. And it made me want to die, ”sings Swift, who was 20 years old when she became involved with Gyllenhaall, then 29 years old.

n the last few days the actor has been a trend, although not precisely because of his participation in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, but because of the controversy generated behind the songs and the recent short film by Taylor.

What has Jake Gyllenhaal said about it?

The actor himself has not made any statement despite the fact that he appeared publicly a day after the premiere of ‘All too well: the short film’, during the Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles to support his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, who was being honored with the ‘New Director’ award for his new movie ‘The Lost Daughter’; this time he tried to stay away from the press to avoid questions.

However, a source close to Jake spoke to E! News, and said the 40-year-old actor is not interested in the subject or what is around him. “Jake has no interest in any of that. He does not read gossip or pay attention to them, ”according to E !.

“He is living his life and concentrating on himself. He’s ignoring all the noise, ”added E’s source! on the stance of Gyllenhaal, who was romantically linked to Taylor Swift in 2010 and who is said to have inspired some songs for Red (2012), including We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.

Here is the video: https://youtu.be/tollGa3S0o8