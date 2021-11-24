This DAP reproduces the most complex recordings, allowing you to enjoy every detail with power and excellent quality.

The R5 Saber has a subtle and elegant design, includes several reflective elements such as the beveled edge panel. The navigation and volume buttons are located on the sides and can be easily controlled with one hand. This DAP (Digital Audio Player) player supports QC3.0 fast charging, with a 3,500 mAh battery, for an autonomy of 18 hours of continuous playback on a 3.5 mm SE output. It comes down to 11 hours of playtime with the 4.4mm balanced connection, which is still outstanding.

Sound quality and power

One of the most prominent features in the R5 Saber is its MQA deployment capabilities. When streaming on Tidal or playing music in the HiBy Music app, the sampling is automatically increased (indicator on the taskbar).

Compared to the original R5, the bass is more textured, with better detail and with the same depth, the mid-bass is slightly advanced compared to the original. The textures in the mids have improved, the strings have better texture, while better detail is appreciated in the vocals.

Render MQA files

The HiBy R5 Saber is capable of rendering MQA files at a factor of 8, with 8 times the original sample rate of the files to increase density in the output. Amplification is outstanding with balanced 3.5mm SE and 4.4mm headphone and line outputs similar to the original R5. Delivers up to 1040 mW into a 16 ohm load and just over 500 mW into a 32 ohm load when balanced. There are few DAPs that offer this output capacity for the same price range.

Very versatile connectivity

The R5 Saber has two-way Bluetooth with LDAC, UAT, and HibyLink, as well as all aptX and AAC options. Wired connections include single ended 3.5mm headphone and fixed level line out, as well as a switchable 4.4mm headphone / line out port.

The USB port also offers bi-directional support; the player can function as a USB DAC when paired with a laptop or smartphone. The WiFi is compatible with the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and supports up to the 802.11n standard. This gives the R5 Saber the ability to do firmware updates, as well as stream from a variety of sources. With your Android operating system you can load popular applications (Amazon, Qobuz, Tidal, or even Spotify).

HiBy R5 Saber: technical specifications

Bluetooth 4.2. WiFi 5 GHz / 2.4 GHz, supports IEEE 802.11 a / b / g / n protocols. USB 2.0. Android 8.1 operating system. DAC CS43198 x 2. SoC Snapdragon 425. CPU cores: 4. Screen: 4 ”(540 x 1080). RAM memory: 2 GB. Internal storage: 16 GB. External storage: up to 2 TB (MicroSD card). Headphone output: 3.5mm. Balanced Headphone Output: 4.4mm Line out 3.5 mm LO. Headphone impedance range: 16 ~ 300 Ω. EQ settings: 10 bands (± 12dB). Channel balance: L 10dB to R 10dB. Native USB DAC PCM / DoP / DSD. Power supply 9 v / 1.5 a. 3,500 mAh battery.

