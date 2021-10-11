Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announces the arrival of the promotion Hidden Jewels on PlayStation ™ Store, where players can enjoy a selection of more than 400 titles for PlayStation®4 (PS4 ™) and PlayStation®5 (PS5 ™) until October 20. This selection includes 19 ‘Made in Spain’ titles belonging to the local video game support initiative promoted by SIE Spain, PlayStation®Talents, from € 2.49 with Holfraine to € 16.99 with NeonHAT.

Among the offers, titles such as:

A Tale of Paper for PS4 ™. It is an emotional adventure where a paper figure will use origami to fulfill the dream of its creator. The player will follow the beautiful and sad story of Line, an endearing role, in an atmospheric adventure with a touch of puzzles. To do this, you must master Line’s origami transformations to reach new levels, solve small puzzles, complete platforming sequences, and explore the world from a different perspective while escaping small great dangers. Was € 14.99 – now € 8.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 7.94.

The World of Nubla for PS4 ™. Nubla proposes an adventure that begins in the rooms of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum, where the player will meet a character, the only inhabitant of an imaginary universe that exists inside the paintings. Together with him, you must start a journey that will take you to discover the fantastic world of Nubla, full of puzzles and forgotten places. Who has not dreamed of diving into one of the paintings hanging on the wall of a museum and venturing into an unknown world? Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 3.99.

Itadaki Smash: for PS4 ™. It’s a fun beat em up that tells the story of Pan Pan, the only restaurant in the futuristic city of San Daigo that is not controlled by the Tengogo gangsters. That mafia, ready to end the business, casts a curse on the ancient recipes of Katsu, the owner, and his friends, transforming each dish into a demon. Players will be able to choose between one of the four protagonists and rulers of the Pan Pan to face this threat and regain control of the famous restaurant. Was € 14.99 – now € 8.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 7.94.

NeonHAT for PSVR ™. It is a retro-inspired 3D racing title in a world where neon colors are the protagonists. In NeonHat the player will take on the role of a HAT operator, whose mission will be to compete in vibrant races through this virtual world to make his way through the global rankings and thus obtain the best score. The title presents a gameplay that enhances the player’s freedom of movement, allowing him to fly through the electric competition tracks to the rhythm of a soundtrack in the purest synthwave style. Was € 24.99 – now € 16.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 14.99.

Other PlayStation®Talents titles present in Hidden Gems are: Aces of the Multiverse: Was € 14.99 – now € 3.89 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 2.99. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure: Was € 19.99 – now € 13.99. Anyone’s Diary: Was € 9.99 – now € 2.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 1.99. Baboon! ®: Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 3.99. Dawn of Fear: Was € 14.99 – now € 4.94 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 3.89. Flying Soldiers: Was € 14.99 – now € 5.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 4.94. Holfraine: Was € 4.99 – now € 2.49 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 1.99. Ion Driver: Was € 9.99 – now € 5.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 4.99. Jade’s Ascension: Was € 9.99 – now € 3.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 2.99. Naught: Was € 19.99 – now € 6.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 4.99. Nubla 2: Was € 12.99 – now € 4.93 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 3.89. The Five Covens: Was € 12.99 – now € 5.97 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 4.93. Treasure Rangers: Was € 19.99 – now € 9.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 7.99. Waves Out !: Was € 9.99 – now € 4.99 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 3.99. Windfolk: Sky is just the beginning: Was € 14.99 – now € 6.89 – PlayStation®Plus subscribers € 5.69.

