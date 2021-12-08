«It may seem surprising to some people who PlatinumGames is working on [un clásico juego de disparos]”, He says Hideki kamiya in an interview with Cutscenes, a YouTube channel that creates documentaries about Japanese creatives. «[Pero] We have not built the studio for the sole purpose of making action games.

Kamiya’s studio PlatinumGames is best known for their work on Bayonetta, a chaotic Old Testament-inspired hack and slash game about a witch in a tight-fitting jumpsuit made from her own hair. It’s unusual to see them working on a game like Sol Cresta, a retro-style vertical shooter that “carries the soul” of the 80s arcade games Moon Cresta and Terra Cresta.

But, as Kamiya is quick to point out, Platinum makes games like Sol Cresta because it wants to. “Simply put,” he says, “we are a company that wants to do fun things.” After all, he got into video games playing arcade games from the 80s. Why wouldn’t he want to make them himself?

You can see the trailer for Sol Cresta in the following LINK.

His love for retro arcade games is reflected in his work, albeit in less obvious ways than Sol Cresta. “There’s a 3D shooter phase in the latest Devil May Cry vs. Mundus boss fight,” he notes, continuing to see similar things in Viewtiful Joe, Bayonetta, and even Okami. “My aspirations have seeped into some of my work,” he admits.

So if anything, Sol Cresta is an inevitability, not a strange detour. But what does this mean for Bayonetta 3, which fans have been patiently waiting for since its 2017 debut at The Game Awards?

It is becoming more and more difficult to experience that feeling of completion, of having finished a game.

“These days, projects tend to get bigger and bigger,” Kamiya says of game development. “These games end up taking three to four years, five years if you count pre-production. It is becoming more and more difficult to experience that feeling of completion, of having finished a game. This is where I think projects like Sol Cresta can be beneficial. He hopes that by working on stricter and simpler projects, his development team will be able to “experience the game design cycles and gain experience creating games.” After all, anyone can do something; finishing it is a big problem.

“When I started to step back and look at a bigger picture than just my own games,” says Kamiya, “it felt like a breather.” As part of the Neo Classic series, Sol Cresta is just the first step. Kamiya has already started planning the upcoming games, and while they won’t all be shooter games, they’ll all be inspired by the game’s classic design.

Towards the end of the interview, Kamiya mentions being a director of »Project GG«, which is a completely new and original project that Platinum is working on, as his first non-contractual creative job. Here’s how Kamiya describes the feeling of having worked solely on the intellectual property of other companies:

“As a creator, it’s hard not to think of my games as my children. After all, it takes a lot of work to raise them, and a lot of love too. However, once they are done, any choices about them are completely out of my hands. For example, no matter how many times people tell me, “You should make a sequel to this game” or “I’d love to see it on that console,” there is nothing I can do about it. “

Also on the Project GG website, Kamiya says the game is’ different ‘:’ Unlike any of the games we’ve created so far, it will be a 100% PlatinumGames title. For everything from its setting and characters, to its game design and story, to how it’s promoted – PlatinumGames is in complete control.

It looks like PlatinumGames has a lot in the works, but with Bayonetta 3 coming up next year, Sol Cresta… soon (after a delay from its original release date of December 9th), and Project GG “a long way off”, it appears that Platinum has a impressive and packed formation for some time.