12/29/2021 at 21:00 CET

Barça coach Sarunas Jasikevicius acknowledged this Wednesday in the preview of the Euroleague match on the Bitci Baskonia court that the return to the convocation of escort Cory Higgins, absent since 4 November due to a back injury, is “great news”.

“Cory (Higgins) is slowly joining the team. Let’s see how you feel in the next 24 hours, but it’s great news & rdquor ;, said the coach about the American player, who completed part of Tuesday’s training with the rest of the group.

Jasikevicius affirmed that this Thursday at the Buesa Arena Barça will have to learn from the defeat they suffered against the Basque team on December 5 at the Palau Blaugrana (78-91), since “We did not get plugged, they did not dominate and scored 30 easy points in rebounds and on the fast break & rdquor ;.

“It is a team that when highly motivated plays at a high level. It’s a Euroleague game, away from home and on a hot court. It’s going to be very difficult & rdquor ;, summed up the Lithuanian.

Mirotic: “We have taken a step forward”

For his part, power forward Nikola Mirotic acknowledged that “there is no easy game, especially with so many casualties & rdquor;, although he assured that if Barça has managed to chain nine consecutive victories in the Euroleague it is because for their players “there are no excuses & rdquor ;.

“People are taking a step forward and we are managing to win. Is the way to go. You always have to want more. We know where we are and what is expected of us. There are no excuses. If we thought of excuses we would not have achieved nine victories in a row, so we still don’t think about casualties even though we are aware of it & rdquor ;, Mirotic explained.

Finally, the Spanish-Montenegrin celebrated the return to the call-up of Cory Higgins, which he defined as “a key player & rdquor; and the one that Barça “has missed a lot both on the field and off & rdquor; of her, since “each player we have back is a great plus for us & rdquor ;, explained Mirotic