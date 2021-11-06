High cholesterol is one of the most recurrent diagnoses nowadays in medical consultationsIt is well known that it is the precedent par excellence of the dreaded cardiovascular diseases and in a certain way it has become the bad guy in the stories related to complications in heart health. While it is true that the body naturally creates some cholesterol, we add the rest through the food we eat. Not all foods contain cholesterol, in fact some foods have the ability to lower the cholesterol content in the blood. One of the most valuable and recommended by doctors is the wonderful oatmeal.

When it comes to nutrition there is always a counterpart, therefore, just as there are numerous foods rich in saturated, trans, fried, sugary and processed fats, which are among the main causes of high cholesterol. Also, there are exceptional natural foods that shine for their cholesterol-lowering benefits in a number of ways: some supply soluble fiber that binds cholesterol and its precursors in the digestive system and flushes them out of the body before they enter circulation. While others stand out for their content in polyunsaturated fats, which directly reduce bad cholesterol “LDL”. And others contain plant sterols and stanols, which prevent the body from absorbing cholesterol. Oatmeal fully complies with all these important tasks and is therefore one of the most recommended foods to lower high cholesterol and protect cardiovascular health.

According to information released by the Mayo Clinic, oats are a whole grain that stands out for its soluble fiber content and that is why has the ability to lower low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, known as “bad”. This fiber can reduce the absorption of cholesterol in the bloodstream, experts have found that consuming five to ten grams or more of soluble fiber a day reduces the presence of this harmful type of cholesterol in the blood. These are some oatmeal remedies that will be a great natural complement to your daily dietary habits:

1. Oatmeal infusion

Oatmeal infusion is a different alternative of consuming oats throughout the day and give the most common shapes a twist. In addition, it is ideal to keep us warm in the cold season and naturally increases the body’s hydration levels. All you have to do is boil half a cup of oatmeal in half a liter of water, add a fresh cinnamon stick and boil for 10 minutes over low heat. For added context: a serving of oatmeal provides three to four grams of fiber.

Oatmeal infusion./Photo: Shutterstock

2. Oatmeal compotes

Consuming oatmeal as a cereal is probably the most common way to enjoy it, the end result is a warm, satisfying and most comforting dish. In addition, depending on the ingredients you add, you can enhance its fiber content and other nutrients that may also add to the task of reducing high levels of bad cholesterol “LDL”, while increasing good cholesterol “HDL”. There are two recipes that are particularly recommended: oatmeal compote with green apple and cinnamon, and oatmeal with plums. The end result is not only delicious, it provides a significant amount of fiber that helps regulate intestinal transit, improves digestion, promotes weight loss and of course reduces high cholesterol, in addition to protecting cardiovascular health.

– For the oatmeal with green apple and cinnamon: 100 grams of oatmeal, a green apple, a glass of water and a little ground cinnamon are required. To prepare it, the apple is cut into small pieces, without peeling since it is precisely on the skin where most of its benefits are. Boil the oatmeal for 10 minutes and then add the apple and cook for about 20 minutes. When the fruit is soft, the fire is turned off. Finish with some extra ground cinnamon and enjoy as a healthy breakfast, snack or dinner.

-For oatmeal with plums: All you will need are 100 grams of oatmeal, two plums, a peach, a handful of walnuts and a glass of water. The oats are boiled in the glass of water for 10 minutes over low heat, the plums and peaches are peeled (they are cut into cubes), to finish they are added to the oats together with the walnuts.

Oat compote. / Photo: Pixabay

3. Oatmeal and banana smoothie

One of the most popular ways to enjoy oatmeal as key ingredient in satisfying and nutritious smoothies. Start the day with an oatmeal and banana smoothie, it is a great addition to the daily routine, which is associated with great health benefits: it enhances weight loss, accelerates metabolism, provides satiety and thanks to its content in essential nutrients and fiber (insoluble and soluble) benefit cholesterol regulation. In addition, it is a complete and very generous drink that increases energy levels without altering blood glucose levels. To make it: it requires a frozen banana, 3 tablespoons of oatmeal, 1 cup of almond milk, 1 teaspoon of ground cinnamon and a handful of almonds, blend and enjoy.

Oatmeal and banana smoothie. / Photo: Shutterstock

