High cholesterol is one of the most common diagnoses in the office, however it should not be taken lightly: it is the precedent par excellence of a long list of cardiovascular conditions. In such a way that one of the main medical recommendations is to make adjustments in the dietFortunately, there are many highly nutritious foods that are very helpful in lowering high cholesterol. Among the best recommendations is to bet on the consumption of foods with fiber, nuts, seeds, legumes, fruits and vegetables, and of course whole grains. Without a doubt, oatmeal is the most recommended cereal, not in vain there are numerous studies that support its benefits to reduce high cholesterol. The good news? According to experts there is a particular type of oatmeal that is known as a true cholesterol-fighting powerhouse and it’s steel cut oats. Among the main reasons it is known that it is the most integral and raw version of the grain, and therefore the richest in soluble fiber.

Steel cut oats are the richest in soluble fiber:

Therefore, the recommendation is not only to consume oats, but to stock up on steel cut oats and the main reason is its high soluble fiber content. It is also a 100% integral variant that allows us to obtain all the benefits related to oatmeal intake, it is a complete food, rich in proteins of high biological value, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Integrating it into the daily diet only provides health benefits and reduces the risk of suffering from various chronic diseases.

The truth is that there are various scientific references in which the cardioprotective virtues of oats. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, whole oats are known to be the best whole grain for lowering LDL cholesterol levels. Harvard Health also added to the evidence, which specifically points out how diets that contain whole oats are superior to diets that only focus on whole grains, causing average cholesterol levels to drop 6.5 points.

For years most of us have bought rolled oats (also known as “old fashioned”), which has become the most popular variety to buy and cook with. However, for those who are interested in lower cholesterol levels through diet and eating habits, buy a bag of steel cut oats is the answer! Bearing in mind that the main objective when suffering from this condition is to have lower cholesterol levels, let’s not forget that its accumulation can clog the arteries and increase the risk of developing heart disease.

Tips for preparing steel cut oats:

Since steel cut oats are a more raw form of the natural oat grain, naturally it is a product that will take a little longer to cook. However, today we have some helpful tips for making a delicious bowl of steel cut oatmeal in the morning to give your body the soluble fiber it needs to lower cholesterol.

– A wonderful way to enjoy it is to mix it with water or unsweetened or vanilla-flavored non-dairy milk. To add an extra boost of health, add sliced ​​apples when cooking, they add a delicious flavor that makes it taste almost like apple pie. Top with ground flax seeds and walnuts. These foods are a great addition to your heart health. they provide healthy fats and a high fiber content.

– To cook steel cut oats, simply add one part oatmeal to three parts water. Therefore the perfect formula is to cook: a cup of steel cut oats in three cups of water, or a mixture of water and non-dairy milk. Cook over low heat for about 20-30 minutes, or until the oatmeal is tender.

– Some oatmeal lovers significantly recommend, rsoak the steel cut oats in clean water overnight to soften them and thereby make the cooking process much faster in the morning (which we all tend to be in a hurry).

– Never remove the gelatinous substance that is released when you cook oatmeal, it is soluble fiber and therefore the most important nutrient It helps lower cholesterol.

– A good tip is to prepare a large pot of steel cut oats, to have it on hand as a breakfast, snack and healthy snack. In addition, you can integrate it in smoothies, bowls with fruit and Greek yogurt, healthy bakery, soups, salads and whatever you can think of It is incredibly affordable and delicious!

