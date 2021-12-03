

When it comes to high cholesterol, what we drink and eat is just as important. According to experts, excessive consumption of alcohol, soft drinks, sweetened beverages and coffees can increase the risk.

Photo: Photo by Elevate on Unsplash / Unsplash

High cholesterol it is the precedent par excellence of cardiovascular diseases and one of the most recurrent diagnoses in medical consultation. The truth is that it is a difficult thing to fight, especially as we age and it is important to know that high levels of “bad” LDL cholesterol unfortunately increase the risk of heart attacks, clogged arteries and strokes. Numerous studies have come to light that seek to understand more about what affects cholesterol levels in a person; from genetics, diet, lifestyle habits and more. And it is becoming increasingly clear that genetics play a larger role in the way the body processes cholesterol and the risk of high cholesterol. Still, there are some eating habits that can exacerbate or lead to high cholesterol. Much has been said about the worst eating habits related to high cholesterol. However, today we will talk about drinking habits that it is also appropriate to omit, sDo everything after 50 years of age.

1. Drinking excessive amounts of alcohol

By now we all know that excessive alcohol consumption will never be well seen, it deteriorates health in different aspects. However, much has been said about moderate consumption; even many cultures consider that a daily glass of wine is an important part of a healthy diet. In excess and on a recurring basis, alcohol can increase blood cholesterol levels. What happens is that alcohol can turn into fat when metabolized and it can also increase a type of cholesterol called ‘triglycerides’ ”.

Alcohol consumption./Photo: Unsplash

2. Too many sugary drinks

About the excessive consumption of sugar everything has been said, not only is it a highly addictive substance; is related to a increased risk of all kinds of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, depression, mental decline, and brain damage. It is known that one of the strongest measures to protect health and live longer is to avoid the consumption of processed foods that tend to be rich in added sugars. And the same happens with sugar-sweetened beverages such as soft drinks and processed juices, although they should always be consumed in moderation: even more after the age of 50 and especially in people with a history of heart disease and high cholesterol. In fact, it has been proven through various scientific references that Sugary drinks are among the drinks that contribute the most to high cholesterol. According to a 12-year study involving 6,000 participants found that sugar-sweetened beverages were consumed more by those with high cholesterol than those with normal cholesterol in the study.

Refreshments./Photo: Shutterstock

3. Not drinking enough water

Sometimes it’s not just about the drinks that need to be avoided, but also the drinks that you may need the most. And of course the perfect example is water, although we all know that it is simply a fundamental measure to improve health and even if you do not believe it to reduce high cholesterol. The body needs a decent amount of water for the functions of metabolism and other processesTherefore, staying well hydrated can help reduce the risk of high cholesterol and triglycerides.

Drink water./Photo: Pexels

4. High consumption of fancy coffee drinks

Coffee itself can be part of a healthy diet for most people, especially when consumed black or with a light option of cream or plant-based milk. However, the habit of consuming coffees from cafeterias characterized by succulent preparations with whipped cream, chocolate, caramel, and added sugars and fats: makes coffee a very unhealthy drink. Coffees with extra cream, high-fat milk, whipped cream, or flavored creams are high in saturated fat, which makes them bad for trying to lower cholesterol levels.

