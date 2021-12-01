MEXICO – With a great atmosphere and very high expectations in every way, this Wednesday the final press conference was held, from which a spectacular function is expected to be presented by Zanfer this Saturday, at Palenque de León, and which will be broadcast on I live for Azteca 7, the House of Boxing.

In the stellar turn, Montserrat Alarcón Raya (16-4-2) will defend her WBA Atom world championship for the third time, against former world champion Silvia “Guerrerita” Torres (20-2-2, 7 ko’s) in a duel between Mexican women of high level, dedication and courage.

And of course, a war is expected, and they both know it.

“It is going to be a great fight, we come with a great preparation, we are going to give everything of us above the ring so that a good fight comes out and the public comes out happy,” said the “Guerrerita” in her presentation.

The world champion praised the quality of her challenger, and is also expecting a very tough fight.

“We know the quality of Silvia Torres, she is a great fighter, a former world champion, it will be a very good fight, they will leave with a great taste in their mouth,” said the champion, who thanked Zanfer for considering her fight like stellar, of a great function.

The press conference was also attended by the protagonists of the semi-star fight, which will be the international duel between the solid Mexican prospect, Sergio Chirino Sánchez (16-1-0, 10 ko’s) and the Filipino Alie Laurel (18-5-1, 11 ko’s) to 10 rounds at featherweight.

“As an amateur I represented Mexico, I was a Pan American medalist and I fought with many international rivals, we are ready for the challenge now in professional boxing and we have made a great preparation to go out with our arms raised,” said Chirino.

The Filipino, for his part, thanked the opportunity to fight in Mexico against a “very good boxer from home, we came to give a great fight and give everything on the ring”, and assured that it will be a great fight that he will have against Chirino.

The one who has drawn powerfully attention is Diego Padilla, a home fighter who will make his debut after being an amateur national champion.

“We had the option to go as national teams, but we decided to make our debut at home, in this great show, and we are very excited and excited about the opportunity. We are going to start the professional boxing career in a great way, ”assured Padilla, who will appear in pay boxing against Jonathan Carrillo (1-1-0) at 4 rounds in super featherweight.

The function of this Saturday at the Palenque de León, means the closing of the México Sport and Active Expo, and will be possible thanks to the strategic alliance that was made with the organizer of this international convention, Hannover Fairs, as well as the support of the Government of the State of Guanajuato and the City Council of León.

At the table of honor were, in addition to the protagonists of the evening, the director of México Sport and Active Expo, Thorsten Hoffman, the director of the Municipal Sports Commission (Comude) of León, Isaac Piña, and the operational director of Zanfer , Guillermo Brito.

The Box Azteca Team will be present at the function, made up of Rodolfo Vargas, Rafael Ayala, César Castro and Eduardo Lamazón, and as special guests Jackie Nava and Ana María Torres will appear, who starred in two of the best fights in the history of women’s boxing Mexican. The “Great Mexican Champion”, Julio César Chávez, will not be able to be present at the event since this week he tested positive in a Covid test that was carried out, and has to remain confined at home.

Tickets for the great show this Saturday, December 4 at Palenque de León, are on sale on the superboletos.com platform.

(Photos: Supplied)