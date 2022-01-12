Loyalty music lovers have been waiting for years for Spotify to make the move to launch a HiFi version of its service. They announced in early 2021 that that service was about to arrive and now we learn that it has been delayed indefinitely.

After announcing the service early last year, Spotify has been silent about it for this entire time. Until today.

As you will rememberthe company promised that it would launch the lossless audio option by the end of 2021 But, after two weeks of 2022 there is still no trace of the expected Spotify HiFi.

In a community forum post, the service has finally admitted that the show has been postponed indefinitely. Specifically, it has been a representative of the company who has confirmed that there is currently no date for its launch.

“We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you. We think the same, and we are excited to offer a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future. But we do not yet have time details to share,” said the representative of Spotify.

While Spotify HiFi was first announced in February last year, in 2017 a small group of subscribers had the opportunity to try this service for an additional $ 5-10 per month in addition to your existing premium subscription.

This statement by Spotify should not completely deflate hopes of one day listening to lossless audio, as Spotify has acknowledged continuing to work although they have no date for it.

Spotify has more than 200 million users around the world. If you are not yet one of them and want to master Spotify like a pro, you cannot miss this in-depth guide to listening to music in streaming.

Of course, when it is finally released, Spotify’s HiFi will face stiff competition from some of the best music streaming services, like Tidal or iTunes. Remember that the Tidal HiFi tier costs $ 10 per month and includes access to curated playlists and unlimited skips.

On the other hand, Spotify has to do how the hi-fi audio fits into your paid subscriptions, as it is understood that it will be an additional payment to the current premium, But it is unknown how much that membership will have to be and if the annual cost of the service will increase a lot, a key issue for customers.