11/27/2021 at 8:28 PM CET

After more than a week of the derby at the Camp Nou, Espanyol has a new opportunity to return to the path of victory against Real Sociedad, until now occupying the highest position in the table. And there is no better place to add three than the RCDE Stadium, where the blue and white do wonderfully. So far this year, they have only lost one game and they have added 14 of the 17 points they have in the league against their fans. They only left empty in the visit of Atlético de Madrid, with a somewhat mattress in the discount.

Therefore, Vicente Moreno’s pupils know that in order to aspire to Europe, in addition to improving their registration at home, it is vital to maintain that competitive level at home and continue reaping good results. Espanyol has plenty of arguments to trust in the victory against the San Sebastian, and one of them is Raúl De Tomás. All the spotlights are on the Madrid striker, who is in a sweet mood and is the league’s top national scorer.

However, there is also bad news. Massanassa’s coach confirmed that David López and Dimata are serious doubt and they have numbers to be left off the list, as they did not participate in yesterday’s training. They would join the casualties of Vadillo and Gil.

If there is any moment to play against Real Sociedad, it is now, Espanyol fans must think. The ‘txuri-urdin’ team lost the league lead last weekend and have traveled to Barcelona directly from Monaco, where the defeat complicated its continuity in the Europa League.

As if that were not enough, to this bad streak of results are added the casualties of habitual players in the schemes of Imanol Alguacil. Elustondo, suspended, and Mikel Merino and David Silva, both injured, will not dress short. In addition, Isak, substituted in the Louis II with ankle discomfort, is doubtful. Sensitive absences for Real Sociedad, in addition to those already known by Monreal and Carlos Fernández.