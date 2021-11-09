

Miami-Dade police say the suspect faces three charges.

A teacher at John A. Ferguson High School in Miami-Dade, Florida, who taught Social Studies, was charged with inappropriate behavior with a student after ending up arrested for having had sexual relations with the young woman, who is a minor.

Miami-Dade County Public School Police arrested subject identified as Aaron Hamid, 27, two weeks after being separated from West Kendall School and assigned to perform other duties.

Hamid was investigated for allegations of misconduct with a student and is charged with three serious crimes, including misconduct with students by being an authority figure, sexual activity with a minor and sexual relations with a family member.

At the start of the pandemic, the victim, who was 16 years old at the time, was in his third year and was in a United States history course delivered by Hamid via Zoom, CBS Miami reported.

They later engaged in conversation outside of class hours through the Remind communication platform and exchanged phone numbers, the police report said.

Next, the teenager told the police that after the conversations, Hamid would look for her and they would have sex in the teacher’s car.

The girl’s best friend notified a member of the school staff of the inappropriate act Hamid prompted, so they contacted the police.

“The victim claimed that the defendant contacted her the morning this incident was reported and deleted content that could be incriminating information on her phone. The victim reported that the relationship lasted approximately one year of intimacy“, Highlighted the report.

The defendant worked in the Miami-Dade County School District for four years and had no prior disciplinary record, the district said.

A district spokesperson said they plan to fire him and prevent him from seeking employment related to Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS), El Nuevo Herald reported.

“An allegation of this nature against any of our employees is disheartening., and we will not tolerate any such behavior, “said the spokesperson.

A statement from the School District detailed that public schools will continue to remind employees of the professional, moral and ethical work they have to undertake, in addition to the responsibilities they have.

