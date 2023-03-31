highlighted the importance of black representation

God of War Ragnarok it won six awards at the BAFTA Game Awards, including awards for Artist in a Supporting Role and Artist in a Leading Role. It was Christopher Judge as Kratos and Laya Deleon Hayes as Angrboða who triumphed.

After their victories, both voice actors spoke with Eurogamer about the importance of black representation in video games.

When Deleon Hayes was announced as Angrboða, some corners of the internet weren’t happy about a black character in Norse mythology. But her award “proves they were wrong.”

Angrboða

“It means everything to me (the award). Being a part of the game and then seeing the reaction when it was announced, there were so many lovely people who love the franchise so much and were so excited that a black character was in the game and there were a lot of people who weren’t happy about it. And you think ‘it’s 2023, you’d think we’d get over it at this point,’” she added.

Hayes said that being awarded is “another way to move the needle forward”: “Watching Angrboða, we see how important black representation is on our screens. In my career I can only hope to do more roles that are like Angrboða. I’m grateful to be involved in moving the needle in some way.”

For Judge, the BAFTA win is “remarkable”

For his part, Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in the franchise, stated that it was “remarkable” that two black artists won both awards and compared them to equivalent film awards.

“It is not lost on me that I am a black man on a British stage playing a Spartan god-slayer who wants to be nothing more than a father,” Judge said in his speech.

“To be able to be on this stage and for Laya and I to be able to represent people who look like us who may have the same experience as us and to be able to show them that ‘yes, it can be done and you’re going to meet a little bit of resistance, but if you keep the course, everything is possible’”.

Judge applauded Sony Santa Monica, who “didn’t blink an eye when they cast us, even with the firestorm that came with the announcement that Laya was Angrboða.”

Judge admitted he was most excited for Laya Deleon Hayes’ win and what that means for the younger generation: “She was the best person for the role and they stood their ground, never wavered and made the right choice. God bless her for being this wonderful and truly divine young woman who always carries herself with such grace and dignity. I got more excited when she won because people her age are the future of this.”