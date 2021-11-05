Four days of exciting presentations took place in New York City around NFT.NYC 2021. The most important conference of the year related to non-fungible tokens. The 500+ speaker event brought artists, builders, and enthusiasts from around the world to meet in New York City. But, if you missed it, here we highlight some of the most relevant presentations within this event:

Quentin Tarantino announced the launch of his first NFT

During the development of the event, one of the most important presentations was that of Quentin Tarantino, who announced the launch of his first NFT collection. Which will be based on seven scenes from his 1994 film Pulp Fiction.

It revealed that the launch will take place via auction next month. The content will be related to scripts, original film scripts as well as unpublished details of the film that have never been revealed before, it will do so in collaboration with The Secret Network.

NFT.NYC Awards

The first annual NFT.NYC Awards were held at the Edison Ballroom and presented by ABC broadcaster Sade Baderinwa. The awards in the categories of Best NFT Market, Best NFT Blockchain, Best NFT Written Coverage, and More were decided by community voting and OpenSea data analysis. Said NFT.NYC founder Jordee Rich.

NFT in Times Square

NFT Magazine hosted its Crypto Art Fair in Times Square at NFT.NYC. With some NFTs from 70 artists. They included Aeforia, Antoni Tudisco, Xsullo, Steven Baltay, Isaac “Drift” Wright, Marco Mori, and more, the 15,000-square-foot billboard showcasing that crypto art.

3LAU Fireside Chat

NFT DJ and superstar 3LAU sat down with industry expert and now NFT co-founder Matt Medved at NFT.NYC. The panelists spoke about the empowerment of musicians through NFT and blockchain technology, as well as the need for change in the modern music industry.

Jordee Rich, Founder of NFT.NYC

End of the event

To end the event, the founder of NFT.NYC, Jordee Rich, offered some words of thanks to all attendees while being very satisfied with everything achieved during this event, also highlighting that the NFTs have given the ability to own our own content.

He expressed that from the organization of NFT NYC 2021 they have three values ​​that they intend to expand in future editions. The first is to give a voice to the public through quality experts that they intend to gather for future NFT.NYC events, “as many voices as possible”, with the sole intention, in his words, of making this opportunity reach more people within the market.

The second value is to bring together as many projects as possible that are working in similar areas. To all the people who add value in each category of NFT developed, their mission is to get together.

And the last value that it rescued was, the intention of making known why NFTs are and will be so disruptive in the coming years, for so many industries in a positive way. He concluded by thanking once again and reiterating the invitation for a new edition of NFT.NYC 2022.

