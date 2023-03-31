Hikvision U10 Midnight 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz Ram Memory: good things can be cheap too

Which model to choose? DDR2, DDR3 or DDR4? How fast? These are questions that many people ask themselves when they want to improve their equipment with a change. We will briefly explain this, before moving on to the review of the Hikvision U10 Midnight 8 GB DDR4 3200MHz Ram memory. A high quality and affordable alternative that was provided to us by www.csbyte.cl to do a review.

RAM memory is one of the basic pillars of any PC. This component performs important tasks within the team and plays a limiting role, since if we do not have a certain amount we will not be able to run certain applications, and we will not be able to complete certain workloads fluently.

RAM

How much RAM does a PC need?

The first thing we must be clear about when choose how much RAM our PC will need is, precisely, the use that we are going to give it. You obviously don’t need the same amount of RAM to build a PC dedicated to web browsing and multimedia as you do for one focused on next-generation gaming.

Consider these examples:

Basic office automation, Internet browsing and multimedia content, without multitasking: the minimum will be 2 GB of RAM.

Medium-level office automation, Internet browsing, multimedia content and light multitasking: it is essential to have at least 4 GB.

Advanced office automation, Internet browsing, multimedia content, media multitasking and games: we must have 8 GB.

Working with demanding applications, advanced multitasking, and next-gen games, 16GB is ideal. This amount is precisely what a PC needs to survive PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Professional level video and photo editing, content creation, advanced virtualization and running demanding applications: 32 GB recommended.

RAM is an inexpensive and easy-to-upgrade component that can make a big difference, so don’t worry if you mount a certain amount and your needs change in the short, medium, or long term.

To consider

If your PC is of the new generations, it is most likely that you require DDR4 or DDR3 memory. Check your specifications. Also check if your motherboard has free slots to install more modules and expand the capacity. In case you do not have free slots you should look for a new memory kit with which to replace your current configuration.

The speed of RAM memory determines how fast it is capable of working and sets, along with the data bus, its bandwidth. Having a higher bandwidth will translate into much higher performance. We leave you a table:

Ryzen 1000 processors and Zen family: the optimal level starts at 2,933 MHz, and peaks at 3,200 MHz.

Ryzen 2000 processors and Zen+ family: the optimal levels are the same as we have given above.

Ryzen 3000 processors and Zen 2 family: the optimum level starts at 3,200 MHz, and peaks at 3,866 MHz.

Ryzen 5000 processors and Zen 3 family: in this case, a level very similar to what we have seen in the Ryzen 3000 is maintained, although AMD has confirmed memory support of up to 4,000 MHz

Intel Core 8000 and 9000 processors: The optimal level starts at 3,000 MHz, but the ideal is to reach 3,200 MHz.

Intel Core 10000 processors: the values ​​of the previous case are maintained, although reaching 3,600 MHz can make a substantial difference in some cases (CPU-dependent games, for example).

Let’s go to the REVIEW: Ram Hikvision U10 Midnight

We installed 2 memories Hikvision U10 Midnight 8GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM provided by www.csbyte.cl. This is DDR4 DRAM, which adopted the original nand flash based on HIKVISION’s mature production processes, through which strong compatibility, high operational stability and better cost-effectiveness are ensured.

RAM

It could be widely applied in PC assembly, high-speed broadband, and high-end systems. And this was demonstrated by these two units installed to play. The price? Quite attractive: each unit has a value in the mentioned store of $34,600.

A no minor detail is that you are Hikvision RAM They have a lifetime guarantee. Not bad right? Above all, considering that updating the PC is vitally important if you want to be at the forefront of the latest video game releases.