Hilary Duff Announces Release Date for How I Met Your Father | Instagram

The famous actress and businesswoman Hilary Duff has finally announced the premiere date of the new series of How i met your father with a fun video that he shared on his various social networks.

In addition, the cast of the series asked users of social networks to “wait” to know the premiere date.

After being absent for a time from the world of television and music, Hilary Duff returns to star in the series How I Met Your Father, a variant that promises to be a spin-off of the famous 2005 production, How I Met Your. Mother.

And to celebrate that the singer’s project already has a release date, the cast made a fun video to promote it.

The spin-off, created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, hopes to reintroduce audiences to the same formula that made the original series a success, making use of the same storytelling resource as its predecessor, where the character of Duff appears recounting events past to his son.

Through a funny video on the official account of the series, Hilary Duff and the rest of the cast consisting of Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, announced in a different way when the date would be premiere of the Hulu project.

The cast of the new series announced the date telling the public to “wait”, while the faces of the protagonists paraded in the video, until in the end it is shown that How I Met Your Father will be released on January 18, 2022 .

The fact of asking the public to wait for the date is not only a tactic to create more expectation but also a clear reference to the famous original series, since one of the characters of the gang, Barney Stinson used this phrase frequently. to make all kinds of announcements, to the point of becoming a catchphrase for him.

In fact, this phrase was so popular in the main series that the name of the son of one of the leading couples was Marvin “Wait for him” Eriksen Aldrin in honor of the character’s catchphrase.

It should be noted that although How I Met Your Father has not yet released, both Hilary Duff and the rest of the cast have extremely large shoes to fill, since the original series is considered one of the most successful of recent years. , with a total of 91 nominations and 21 awards to his credit.