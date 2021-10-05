Updated on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 – 08:20

The multinational defends savings and the lower environmental impact of the measure while the unions warn of the loss of employment

The Hilton in Las Vegas, USA @ HiltonHotels

The Hilton hotel chain, with a presence in more than a hundred countries, has changed its daily room cleaning policy by spacing it every five days unless the client expressly request it upon arrival at the hotel. The multinational hotel company, with some 6,500 establishments around the world, believes that its decision will mean significant savings and be good for the environment while the unions warn of the loss of employment that the measure will entail.

The CCOO union has criticized that the Hilton hotel chain has decided to eliminate the daily cleaning of rooms in its hotels, which will mean “loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, the increase in workloads and worsening working conditions“.

The hotel company bases its decision on what is a service “little demanded“, but guests can request it at reception at the beginning of the stay. If there is no express request from the client, cleaning is done every five days.

Specifically, CCOO alleges that the company defends the decision due to the economic savings it will entail and the “significant and beneficial impact on the environment”, by saving liters of water.

For the union, it is “a lack of purpose” that, while still in a pandemic, there are hotel chains that intend to eliminate daily room service or that encourage or promote, through their web pages, discounts for customers of your establishments who choose not to clean their respective rooms daily.

CCOO calls on the competent authorities in tourism and health matters to prevent it from being launched in Spain. The union reaffirms its will “to combat this regressive and harmful measure, not only for the group of housekeepers, but also for the good tourist image.”

In the United States the Union Unitehere Has summoned mobilizations at the doors of the hotels of the Hilton chain. In addition, Unitehere and CCOO have conveyed to the International Trade Union Rel IUF, which groups the Hospitality Unions worldwide, the request to carry out a worldwide campaign to prevent the application and extension of this measure.

