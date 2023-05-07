Hinata Hyuga comes to life in this wonderful cosplay made by a French model

More than 700 episodes of Naruto they introduced a lot of interesting characters to highlight. One that is located at the top is the beautiful Hinata Hyuga, acclaimed for being the princess of the Hyuga Clan and who bears the surname Uzumaki for being the wife of the Seventh Hokage and mother of Boruto and Himawari.

The manga written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto originally ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine from 1999 to 2014 and follows the orange-clad ninja protagonist who dreams of becoming the leader of his village, with the Nine-Tailed Fox. locked inside and who precisely marries Hinata.

Hinata is presented as a shy and reserved ninja at the beginning of the story. She is known for her sweet and kind personality, but also for her lack of self-confidence. As the plot progresses, it is revealed that Hinata has romantic feelings for the protagonist, Naruto Uzumaki, and her determination to overcome her limitations becomes a major theme of her character development.

Throughout the series, Hinata experiences significant growth in both her abilities and her personal confidence. Through arduous training and her determination to protect those she loves, Hinata manages to overcome her insecurities and becomes a fearless and powerful kunoichi.

He uses the techniques of the Hyuga Clan, such as Jūken, a combat style that takes advantage of the Byakugan to attack his opponents’ chakra points. All these elements of the outstanding waifu of Naruto were highlighted by the French model @acky.foxywho stands on social networks with 53 thousand followers.

Every part of Hinata’s costume, including the brutal way her eyes turn, appear in this great interpretation.