Hints at New Collaboration Starring Ahsoka and Baby Yoda

Expectations are skyrocketing among anime and anime fans Star Warsafter Studio Ghibli burst the internet through its social networks with a publication that seems to confirm a new collaboration between the two entities.

At the end of last year we saw how the official account of this animation studio public in a not so innocent way, an image of a figure of Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, the child protagonist of the great The Mandalorian series.

After that, it was a matter of very little time for the people at Studio Ghibli to end up confirming the production of a brief special short film, under the title of Zen: Grogu and The Creatures of Studio Ghibli.

As we already mentioned in our review, at the end it was a relatively simple collaboration with no consequences for the official canon, where we saw Grogu living in a fun scene with Ghibli’s iconic Dust Bunnies, whom we saw in My Neighbor Totoro and El Spirited Away (Spirited Away).

It was therefore a simple short film, which should not have required a lot of production time, but it represented the opportunity to see this franchise under a fresh and slightly different approach.

Now history seems to be about to repeat itself.

Studio Ghibli shows an illustration of Ahsoka and Grogu: it seems that another new short of Star Wars is coming

Through their official social media accounts, the Studio Ghibli staff has published a striking illustration where we see Ahsoka and Grogu from the Star Wars universe.

Following the narrative of the sequence with which they released the first short in collaboration with Lucasfilm, everything suggests that a new short animation is coming. Especially paying attention to the message that accompanies the image:

“This is a new day, a new beginning”, is what the text that goes with the Studio Ghibli illustration says. In the image we see Grogu and Ahsoka now accompanied by the kodama Spirits of Princess Mononoke.

The combination of elements suggests that a new short film would be presented, somewhat repeating the formula of mixing elements from both worlds in a very short story, animated without dialogue.

However, there is no shortage of speculation among the community that it could be something much more elaborate and extensive. Although it will be necessary to wait to confirm whatever the case may be.