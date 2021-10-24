Related news

Camilo (27 years old) and Eva Luna (24) are in luck. Six years after starting their relationship and after almost two years of marriage, the singing couple has announced through their social networks that will become parents for the first time in the next few months. They have released the news with the launch of their new joint theme, Indigo, the same name that they have chosen for their son.

“Indigo. It’s already out. Go see the video. Record yourself when you see it for the first time and upload your reactions to reels and tiktok. We love you,” Camilo wrote on the night of this Wednesday October 13 on his social networks, mentioning Evaluna and inviting his followers to see his new video clip, discover his new song and, in turn, know a news that the couple is very excited about.

While listening to the song, in the audiovisual production a succession of images is observed in which the loving couple shows the positive pregnancy test and the fledgling gut of Evaluna. Both starred in a moment as special as it was emotional to break the news to their families and loved ones.

Hours after the release of Indigo and after moving their followers, both publicly shared their excitement for Evaluna’s pregnancy. “Now everything smells and tastes better … Let’s be dads!” they wrote on their respective social networks. “We couldn’t wait to share with you the most beautiful news we have received. God chose us to be Indigo’s parents and we feel so lucky to see it arrive and flourish. We love you and thank you for always being with us at every step. The Tribe is growing, “they commented in the post, thanking all their followers for their love and sharing several images of both.

His love story

Camilo and Evaluna they met in 2014, when they agreed on the launch of a hair product. So they both had a partner and their meeting produced nothing more than an exchange of words. It was not until a year later, after ending their respective relationships, when the Kesi interpreter contacted the Venezuelan. The rest is history.

The artist couple got engaged in 2018 and they celebrated their marriage in February 2020 after five years of dating. Camilo and Evaluna said ‘yes, I want’ in a ceremony that took place in Miami and was attended by around 350 guests. Now, almost two years after that moment, the couple has taken another step in their relationship and they are excitedly awaiting the arrival of their first child.

