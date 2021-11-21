Octavio Ocaña: His ex Nerea Godínez closes his Instagram “at last” | INSTAGRAM

It has been several weeks since the dear actor, Octavio Ocaña, lost his life after a persecution by the authorities And since this happened, his family has been asking for justice, ensuring that the police reports were not what really happened, something that by the way has not been solved so far.

However, that was not all that this controversy has returned, because his fiancee Nerea Godinezwho was his bride At that time, she has been sharing photos and videos with him many, many times and receiving opinions and negative comments by Internet users.

At the beginning of the situation there he would surely close his networks social, because according to her she did not want to be involved in controversy nor did she want to call her attention of the media or get involved in that field, however, he was answering interviews on part of some programs and also sharing many statements in his Instagram.

With this he was proving the opposite of his claims, however, a few hours ago he closed his official Instagram ‘finally’, although without having said anything about it.

We do not know exactly what is the reason why he has finally decided to see his social networks closed, since he had been very active and sharing his great pain and also his love for Octavio’s family.



Octavio Ocaña and Nerea Godínez together in one of their outings together.

Some Internet users say that she was looking for fame and that she had hung on this terrible news to make herself known, drawing her to the attention of many users and gaining many followers.

Of course she denied it, she has defended herself on many occasions and has also responded to various accusations that have been made against her in different shows, where they also suspected that she may have had something to do with her loss, of course she denied it outright .

Octavio Ocaña’s family continues to seek justice and at this time more information has appeared in this regard, some alleged reports of the truck that was analyzed and that would show that what the authorities said was not true, however, we cannot assure you of the situation because the information comes from various official media.