In recent months, the famous American singer, Marilyn Manson, has received accusations from more than 10 women, including some of his ex-girlfriends, including one of his personal assistants, and many have joined in a totally legal complaint against him. .

However, the famous continues to deny all the accusations and assure that he did not do any of the above, his ex Evan Rachel Wood, is easily one of the artist’s best known couples has spoken on several occasions talking about what he brainwashed her and takes advantage of her youth when she was barely 19 years to subdue her into acts that she defines as horrible.

Well this same way as in the magazine Rolling stone An article was published where a testimony of some of his old objectives is commented, where they assure that the musician had a “Punishment room”, a room the size of a small dressing room in one of his West Hollywood apartments, built to function as a recording studio but that he used for other purposes.

It was already rumored about the existence of this peculiar room, however, one of his former employees would confirm that this room was used for those purposes and that he locked up anyone who made him angry, not only the girls.

He also assures that he took advantage of the fact that he was treated acoustically and that he stifled all the screams that came from it, taking advantage of the fact that it was designed for recording is that he used it that way.



In addition, she is also the model Ashley Morgan, whom she met after her relationship with Wood. She claims that the rocker came to lock her in that room for many hours and that when she resisted to enter she enjoyed it even more.

Esme Bianco, known for her role in the ‘Game of Thrones’, assures that she also ministered to them some substances involved in various actions that she considered quite exaggerated, such as using a whip and also electricity against her.

According to these terrible experiences lived by the various people involved, this controversial case has been generated and was presented before the public safety committee of the California Senate, waiting for justice to be done.