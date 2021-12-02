Related news

Tokyo changed the life of Ursula Corberó (32 years). For good. Forever. His mythical character as an elite thief with the name of Japanese capital took a turn in his career and led to his meteoric sudden rise worldwide. Since 2017 everyone knows who she is and wherever the Catalan goes, she does not go unnoticed.

Today, the actress says goodbye to this popular figure with the essential Dalí mask, but not to all the triumphs and benefits that it has generated. La casa de papel, which will premiere its last five chapters this Friday, December 3, puts an end to its successful journey.

“It has been a revolution that is a little difficult to manage, although it is also precious,” said Úrsula Corberó a little over two years ago, in an interview with .. And it is that thanks to fiction, turned into the most popular Spanish series in the world, the interpreter has achieved fame outside our borders. Above all, among the young audience.

With La casa de papel, Corberó has also achieved great accolades of the entertainment industry. In 2017 she received the MIM award for Best Dramatic Actress and in 2018 the Iris Award for Best Female Performance. In 2020, she also received the nomination for Best Female Performance in a Miniseries or Teleseries at the Platinum Awards.

In the wake of fiction, moreover, the girlfriend of Chino Darín (32) has obtained new projects. Some within the television and film industry and others related to sectors that go beyond the small and big screen, such as music. In 2018 he participated in the video clip When You Look at Me C. Tangana (31) and this year she became the star of One day, the successful collaboration of Dua Lipa (26), J. Balvin (36) and Bad bunny (27). The latter, a project run by her boyfriend in Buenos Aires, during confinement.

In the past four years, the Tokyo interpreter’s career has also expanded into the music industry. advertising. Úrsula Corberó has become the claim of recognized firms. He has collaborated with brands such as Maybelline, Calzedonia or Springfield. In addition, in 2018 she was the image of the Bvlgari Fiorever collection and in 2019 of the campaigns of the Falabella stores. A year later she collaborated with the French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus and is now the ambassador for the Japanese cosmetics brand Shiseido and a contributor to the recent Loewe proposal.

These last contracts not only correspond to his worldwide recognition by La casa de papel, but also to his success on social media, where he usually gives visibility to the firms he works with. In May 2018, Úrsula Corberó established herself as the most followed Spanish on Instagram, with more than five million followers. Today, although it does not occupy the same position – it was dethroned in 2020 by Ester Exposito (21) – has 24 million followers, revealing its meteoric rise and impressive popularity. The Catalan actress has also taken advantage of her fame and triumph on the aforementioned platform to show her support for social causes such as Greenpeace.

Among her recognitions, her second position also appears in the list of the sexiest Spanish actresses, prepared by Glamor magazine in 2020 and in which other recognized interpreters also stand out such as Penelope Cruz (47) or Blanca Suarez (33). But Corberó’s participation in fashion publications, a sector in which she has become a benchmark, goes beyond popular rankings. The Catalan has been cover of important publications such as Vogue, InStyle or The Laterals Magazine, which he has boasted about on his successful social networks.

End of a stage

This Tuesday, November 30, four years after its premiere and after having achieved an impressive success in Spain and outside our borders, the protagonists of La casa de papel attended the premiere of the last part of the series that puts an end to the most important and special stage of Úrsula Corberó and a large part of his companions.

His appearance was more than expected and did not disappoint. The actress, paying tribute to her character, Tokio, wore a very tight black dress full of openings on the side and a collection based on bows with two shells on her forehead. Corberó posed alone and with her partner, Miguel Herran (25), Rio in the series.

