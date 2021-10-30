Galilea Montijo: His most embarrassing moments in the TODAY program | INSTAGRAM

Thanks to what happened with the famous host Inés “N”, the famous presenter of Televisa, specifically of morning show TODAY, Galilea Montijo has been in the eye of the hurricane receiving comments and assumptions from people who have observed some similarities and luxuries similar to those of the aforementioned.

However, not everyone is talking about it in social networks, but some of the most important moments have also been remembered memorable of her passage through this famous program that has still launched her stardom as high as we ever imagined.

We will present you some of the most fun and embarrassing in her work as presenter of this popular morning.

In the first place we have an occasion that happened in 2018 when Fernando del Solar was as conductor of today that same year he attended the cast of the telenovela “You had to be you” to the forum, And at the time of introducing Fernando Alonso, the actor, term for mentioning him as his partner Fernando del Solar, for which the actor had a visible annoyance and expressed “Alonso, it’s great you have known me all your life”, to later be saved by his fellow drivers who joked and lightened the situation.

Another situation was with Shanik Berman, in an interview in which he managed to exasperate her to the maximum, in addition to what the aforementioned was saying that he would leave the forum despite what Magda Rodríguez said or some of the other conductors such as El Negro Araiza or Andrea Legarreta.

Of course, the confrontation was noticed, however, everything was fixed when the driver gave her some sempazuchil flowers and a Barbie catrina version.

Yet another moment was in January 2019 where a Galilean tutorial became trending after what was showing how to make a headpiece like a turban, however, thanks to an incident of words instead of saying that his headpiece turned it into a turban. he said “more – turban”, so we don’t know what he was thinking about right now.

Also. Last year Angie Sainz attended the program and was doing a dynamic in which she had to learn three candles, one yellow, one red and one green, so Galilea said “what are the colors, the primary colors? Or secondary, I am wrong are the primary ”, going through a rather embarrassing moment in which he did not know anything about the colors.

But one of the last moments was when he was presenting the film Roma, together with the Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, who was a success in Venice and was acclaimed, that is how he ended up giving the wrong opinion without having seen the film production.

Galilea Montijo did not even know that the film was called Rome because of the famous CDMX neighborhood, but thought it was because of the city in Italy, a very funny moment that the drivers had to laugh without being able to contain themselves.