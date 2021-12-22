Related news

Victoria Federica (21 years old) has become one of the great discoveries of 2021. Although she was already known for being one of the most media figures of the Bourbon family, her personal side was a secret for those who were not part of her closest environment until last October. Then the daughter of the Infanta Elena (58) and Jaime de Marichalar (58) made an important decision that has changed the course of his life. He opened his personal Instagram profile and revealed certain details. His encounters with friends, his travels, and many of his daily activities became public knowledge.

From that moment, in addition, Victoria Federica has posed on different red carpets where he has shared with renowned influencers and entertainment characters from our country. The niece of king philip (53) has shown off his best clothes and he has shown his closeness to those who have nothing to do with the Royal Household. However, she has behaved like a true royal and, like any European Queen or Princess, she has flaunted her elegance and good dress. Thus, It is not surprising that his most viral outfit has entered an international survey what do you value the best looks of the representatives of different monarchies.

The granddaughter of the Emeritus Kings was one of those selected by the Royal Fashion Police Instagram profile, which has more than 40,000 followers, to determine the most striking royal outfits in the last 12 months. Victoria Federica has been valued for its most viral look, the impressive dress signed by Lorenzo Caprile (54) who took on October 28 at the Elle Awards gala, his first red carpet.

Victoria Federica’s spectacular ‘look’ at the Elle Awards. Gtres

The model in question was a unique, long piece, as indicated by the protocol of that celebration, made of blue velvet –blue velvet– and with a large opening in the left area of ​​the skirt that left the leg exposed. On the back it had a vertiginous V-shaped neckline and the shoulders, in peak, generated an effect of a wasp waist.

Although it was a style of 10 and generated great international repercussion because it was Victoria Federica’s first red carpet, finally, the young woman did not manage to enter the top six of the best royals looks, according to the survey carried out by the aforementioned profile of Instagram. Nevertheless, It is a great credit to him to have competed with his own aunt, the Queen Letizia (49) and other great exponents of the European Royal Houses that have become a benchmark of style. Such is the case of Kate middleton (39), Beatrice borromeo (36) or Sassa de Osma (33).

Victoria Federica, however, has been worthy of a publication highlighting the memorable moments of the royal houses, as far as fashion is concerned. The daughter of the Infanta Elena with other young royals –Kathryn Nassau, Arietta morales (19) and Flora Vesterberg– has been taken into account for being shown with one of the best outfits of 2021, the blue velvet dress by Lorenzo Caprile, a bet that gave clues about the enormous power that the daughter of the Infanta Elena would have in the fashion industry.

Thus he warned THE SPANISH Arantxa Pérez, from the PR & MANAG agency and an expert in influencer marketing, after Victoria Federica opened her social networks and posed for the first time on a red carpet. The expert assured this newspaper that although King Felipe’s niece cannot be classified as an influencer, for now, yes influenced by the fact of belonging to an elite. “All those who are part of a social circle like hers influence yes or yes, for example, in the clothing of young people of their age.” At that time, the specialist assured this medium that there would be many who would follow her style, “but mostly because of her public exposure, because of who she is.”

