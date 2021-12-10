Vicente Fernández: His Neurosurgeon revealed that he is very serious | .

Despite the fact that the information about the famous singer’s state of health is being taken care of very much, Don Vicente Fernández, one of his surgeons who is treating them was in charge of confirming that his condition is very serious.

It was on the tv show ‘Come the Joy’ where it was presented Francisco López González, his neurosurgeon, revealing that the famous’s health has worsened a lot in recent hours.

Unfortunately, he said the following words: “Vicente’s state of health is serious“Indicating the morning reporter about the statements made by this doctor, informing that one of the artist’s lungs is on the verge of collapsing, four months after being hospitalized in Guadalajara for a fall that is what has caused the intensity for several months now.

It was also reported that the doctors are very aware of him, that they will be releasing the official medical report on “The Charro of Huentitlán”, where you can know exactly what awaits you, his wife Cuquita Abarca The Country 2000 hospital has been waiting for the results for several hours.

Vicente Fernández Jr. is also inside the hospital from 9 am hoping that everything goes well with his father and that he can recover, although his youngest son Gerardo Fernández also reported that he is very tired and that these are difficult times.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE TV REPORT ABOUT YOUR HEALTH



Vicente Fernández is in serious condition, his neurosurgeon informed him.

His father continues with the tracheostomy and asked his fans to please pray for him in this time of need.

According to the medical reports issued on November 30, it indicated that Vicente Fernández had inflammation in the 10 lower respiratory tract, so he again required respiratory support, an adjustment of his medication and also a transfer to intensive care to keep him with better vigilance against any event.

This health complication made the doctors have to take high preventive measures and a greater review of the patient, they had to extend to the gastro-intestinal tract and so far they have not found any worrisome disorder in that area.