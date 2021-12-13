Hisense televisions will be part of the club’s new Gaming Office.

Case Esports, the electronic sports organization led by Real Madrid midfielder Carlos Henrique Casemiro, has announced an agreement with Hisense, a consumer technology multinational, by which it becomes the club’s technology partner. Following the signing of this agreement, Hisense will provide several televisions for the different spaces of the club’s new Gaming Office in Alcobendas, which was inaugurated on September 29.

Video announcement of the collaboration

An 88 ”Laser TV will be located at the entrance to the Gaming Office, an ultra-short throw laser projector that stands out for its 4K image quality and its low blue light emission to offer a less harmful experience to the eyes. Sound is not far behind, since it integrates Dolby Atmos technology, a sonic screen with more than 10,000 audio units and a 360-degree sound field.

On the other hand, one of the televisions, the 55 ”model 55A6G, will be installed in the common game room so that Case Esports talents can enjoy its Dolby Vision technology, Smooth Motion, the VIDAA system, voice control or the indispensable Game Mode that significantly reduces input lag, thus increasing the chances of achieving a victory in each game.

About Case Esports

Case Esports is an electronic sports and digital entertainment club founded on October 29, 2020, which, with less than a year of existence, has already managed to position itself as one of the most powerful forces in the Esports sector in Spain. Currently the organization has a social mass of more than 16 million followers in the different social networks, both the club and the members that make it up. Hummel will dress both the staff and the competitive teams, as well as all the content creators that are part of the organization.

About Hisense

Hisense, a high-tech company and sponsor of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, was founded in China in 1969 and is one of the leading international manufacturers of flat-screen televisions, household appliances (fridges / freezers, hobs, hoods, ovens and dishwashers), as well as air conditioning equipment, mobile devices and entertainment electronics.

www.hisense.es www.caseesports.com