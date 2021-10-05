It accredits the ability of its televisions to securely protect the privacy of user data.

Hisense has become the first television manufacturer in the world to achieve the TÜV Rheinland Privacy by Design certification, which certifies the ability of its televisions to securely protect the privacy of user data.

In Spain, according to 2019 data from IAB Spain, 57.5% of households already had at least one Smart TV, which has become one of the most popular smart devices. These televisions, like any other smart product, are devices in which users deposit a lot of personal information and that, being connected to the Internet, can be the target of cyberattacks. For this reason, TÜV Rheinland and Hisense have worked closely in the field of security and the protection of user privacy until obtaining the TÜV Rheinland Privacy by Design certificate, which shows the tireless desire of both parties to achieve technological advances and the most high quality standards.

ETSI TS 303 645 security standard for IoT

In June 2020, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) introduced the ETSI TS 303 645 security standard for the Internet of Things (IoT), which establishes a framework for protection for consumer products connected to the Internet to provide a basis for future IoT certification schemes. This new standard is based on ETSI EN 202 645, which already provided a practical evaluation method to prevent cybercriminals from controlling connected devices, initiating DDoS attacks, mining cryptocurrencies or spying on users, in addition to reducing the risk of personal data leakage . These standards evaluate products from two points: cybersecurity provisions and data privacy protection provisions. Both focus on technical and organizational control measures to combat cybersecurity flaws and resolve attacks on the primary network against cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

With this certification, TÜV Rheinland has evaluated the performance of the Hisense product in accordance with the cybersecurity regulations and the privacy protection requirements set by the ETSI EN 303 645 standard. In addition, TÜV Rheinland has carried out a comprehensive evaluation of the product with a full safety audit and verification.

The European market has always been an essential part of Hisense’s globalization strategy, and as an official sponsor of EURO 2020, the company is committed to improving privacy protection and data security across all of its products sold. in Europe through research and development of new technologies. As the leading TV brand in some regions of the world, Hisense aims to pay particular attention to protecting user data to become the most trusted brand in the world.

www.hisense.es