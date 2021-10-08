Nevarez PR / MAC Lito Mc Cassidy (from left to right), Gisel Calvillo, Boza and Ingrid Contreras.

In Hispanic Heritage Month we celebrate the history, traditions, and contributions to American society and culture of Hispanic communities. Here we have great Hispanic talents who inspire with their stories: Boza, Gisel Calvillo, Ingrid Contreras and Lito Mc Cassidy.

Gisel calvillo

Gisel Calvillo is a Mexican who stands out in the world of glamor in the United States. “My parents were both born in Jalisco, Mexico,” Gisel told NowMismo.com. “I was born there too. My dad spent his youth in Los Angeles, California, then he returned to Mexico, met my mother, and they decided to return together to live in San Francisco, California. I was 2 and a half years old when they brought me here [Estados Unidos]. My dad was in love with California ”.

While Gisel’s love was in art. “I love art. It was my first love. Since I was a child I always did something, paintings and drawings, and I never imagined being able to make a living from my art “, said the senior make-up artist of the famous MAC brand since 2003.” That is what making up is, knowing the shadows, the light that best fall on each face ”. But not everything has been easy for Gisel. “The hardest thing I have faced in my career is trying to always maintain inspiration and creativity. Always look for inspiration in everything. For example, a flower has texture, color and shape – now how can we take it and create something with it in mind? I read a lot, I love art history and I always try to keep an open mind that anything is possible. Being Mexican, I studied Frida Kahlo a lot as a child. I love his paintings and his courage to stand out no matter what other people think. His honesty and loyalty give me a lot of inspiration ”.

Gisel sends a message to his followers

“It is important to experiment, try and also not take life (eg the way we dress, etc) so seriously. Using color, textures, and patterns is fun. If you don’t really connect with the look, choose something different next time. Makeup for me is being able to change or be who you want. There is only one you! “

Boza

Urban singer Boza owns an inspiring story in the world of music. But before becoming a singer-songwriter, Boza was in jail. It turns out that Humberto Ceballos Boza comes from a humble home. Boza was born and raised alongside his parents and younger brother in Panama. Since he was little, he liked to play soccer and even dreamed of becoming a professional soccer player, but due to his financial situation, he could not continue. Bad decisions also landed him in jail. Boza was imprisoned for eight months for illegal possession of a firearm. The well-known urban singer explained that the first thing he did when he left prison was to focus on his career, since both he and those close to him knew of the talent he had.

Boza began singing in clubs in his homeland around 2014. But his life changed when he met DJ and music producer Fasther. This helped Boza start his career in music. In 2015 he released his first single “Canela” and little by little he began to release more songs such as “Bandolera”, “Desahogo”, “Noche de Gala”, “Me enamoró”, and “Hoy”, among others.

Until many began to hear it in the United States. In 2019 he released “Rats and Mice” and his collaboration with JBalvin. But his “A new dawn” was positioned for several weeks at the top of Spotify. This same year he signed with Sony Music. Boza is one of the few Panamanians who have signed with the famous label, and with them he launched “En 4 vente”. “I always dreamed of being great in music,” Boza said in an interview with NowMismo. “[Ahora] carrying the flag of Panama to every place we go is a dream [hecho realidad]. I saw that so far and said that one day I will be like Ruben Blades, Mariano Rivera or El General or many others. Now that I am fighting and I know that I am far from being a star like them, this dream looks a little closer and I will continue fighting and working to achieve it ”.

This 2021 he achieved his first nomination for the Latin Grammy Awards in the category “Best New Artists”. He has also just received two gold records from Sony Music Italia, for his song “Hecha Pa’Mi”.

Boza sends a message to his followers

“Stereotypes may exist but one is the one that is limited. No one can tell you what to do or what not to do because someone can truncate your dreams. That to me is a problem of oneself. Nobody can tell you not to do something, and you can pay attention to it. One must succeed because one sets out to do so. I thank God for the people who surround me in my career: my work team, my labels and my family; because in the end we are all a family ”.

Ingrid contreras

Ingrid Contreras is a 24-year-old singer, originally from Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, who has a great voice, which interprets “Who want to deceive”. The Mexican singer revealed to NowMismo that “always being faithful to my ideals and pursuing my dreams, working with discipline until I can achieve everything that I set out to do is what makes me feel most proud.”

One of the things that has been proposed is to fight against violence against women. “I wanted to be the voice of all the women who are joining us to share our experience so that others will also be encouraged. We are at a time when we are no longer afraid; rather, we never had it, but now we are raising our voices, “said Contreras, who suffered psychological abuse by a sentimental partner, to People en Español. “I always say that it is a very big responsibility. Therefore, I try to be very consistent with what I do and what I say. And I tell all my followers that every day I am struggling to love myself, to say nice things to me, not to put up with things … I suffered psychological abuse from a partner. The truth was, it was a very short time but with that I was able to understand women ”, he said. “I think you never have to say ‘how exaggerated’ or ‘why do they act like this’ or ‘why don’t they get out of there’; because you don’t know how they can manipulate the victim’s head ”.

Ingrid Contreras sends a message to her followers

“I am a faithful believer that the limitations due to stereotypes come from home, every time we are evolving more and changing these thoughts and indications, there is nothing left but to make a double effort to go against what they will say, whatever you do, something they are going to say, let nothing stop you from reaching your dreams as long as you don’t harm anyone ”.

Lito MC Cassidy

Lito MC Cassidy is a Puerto Rican rapper who has excelled in the world of hip hop. Its inspiring story begins in the 1990s. At that time he was part of the duo Lito & Polanco, and Lito always stood out for his lyrics, which is why what is also known as El Rey de la Liríca. After several years singing under the Pina Records label, the duo decided to separate in 2005. Lito went his own way.

One that later took him to the United States. “My father’s name is Rafael Sierra Vasquez, my mother is Julia Pascual Abad. The reason why I decided to move to the United States was that in 2008, my father had to move to treat himself medically for a detected cancer, ”Lito Mc Cassidy told NowMismo. “Then my mom followed him and my four brothers moved to North Carolina. At that time I was left alone with my son in Puerto Rico and had no family present.

I did a concert in Charlotte in 2009 and I went to visit them. I loved this place and decided to move to be with my family. I have lived in NC since October 31, 2009 ”.

Since then Lito Mc Cassidy has continued working in music. And this year he released the album La Jaula de los Vivos and received his first Latin Grammy nomination in the category “Best Rap / Hip-Hop Song” for his song “La Vendedora de Placer”, which he released under the BMG Rights label. Management. “At times like this I can only give thanks. God makes little stumbling blocks to make us stronger and the righteous always prevail. Grateful to the audience and my team at Lito Music, my label BMG and Nevarez Communications for allowing me to dance once again among the greats. Grateful and more ”, expressed Lito to IP Pauta.

This October 8, Lito Mc Cassidy and Daddy Yankee released the song “El Gran Robo 2”.

Lito assures that it is a pride to be a Latino in the United States. “What makes me proud is that Latinos don’t care about the flag, we are always looking for the opportunity to unite and support each other. There is a Latin pride present, in the cars with their flags, the effort of the students to progress in the United States. I am a proud Latino ”, assures Lito, who continued on this side with his musical career. “What I enjoy the most is being able to have absolute control not only of my life, but of my career. Over time it has allowed me to be genuinely me without having to want to please in order to please. The public sees the creative part of me that they have never seen before ”. But not everything has been easy. “The biggest challenge is to adapt to these times that are so variable where music and works stop being important two weeks after being published. Day after day [trabajo para] bring something new to please an audience ”.

Lito Mc Cassidy finds inspiration in Vico C

“The Latino who inspires me is Vico C. He has been doing all this in music before I dreamed of doing it, seeing it in force gives me hope to do it until the end,” said Lito Mc Cassidy.

Lito Mc Cassity sends a message to his followers

“There is one thing that cannot be covered, no matter how hard you try, is talent. The talent it is said that one is born with it, in my experience, it is one that develops it with practice, dedication and hard work. If at any given moment, you feel limited, double work but never give up on your dreams. If by chance you never manage to make your dream come true, you will understand that it is more fun to dream than to live lamenting ”.

How Hispanic Heritage Month Was Born

Since 1988, the United States has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15 to recognize the history, traditions, and contribution to American society and culture of Hispanic communities, as well as their significant presence in the country.

The choice of this date was not something that was made up. On September 15, the independence of five Central American countries is commemorated: Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua; on the 16th in Mexico and on the 18th in Chile.

During the presidency of Ronald Reagan, the Week became Hispanic Heritage Month and was set between September 15 and October 15 to include October 12, Hispanic Day and the Columbus Day holiday of USA.