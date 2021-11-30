

A Hispanic mother was killed after being shot by her own son.

The Dallas Police Department disclosed that a Texas teenager was arrested hours after he shot and killed his mother Aime Salinas-Alvarado while she cared for her two-year-old granddaughter.

After committing the crime, the 15-year-old boy whose name is unknown so far She took the minor to her great-grandparents’ home to be cared for.

Police have disclosed that the boy faces a capital murder charge in the death of his 47-year-old mother.

According to the “Law & Crime” medium, the Dallas Police Department responded to a call about a child abandoned in a home located in the 1200 block of McLean Avenue and upon arrival they discovered that the minor was the great-grandson of the couple who lived in the reported house.

While, the great-grandparents pointed out that the minor was supposed to be in the care of Aime Salinas-Alvarado so they asked the officers to help them find out what happened and gave details of the house where the infant should actually be.

According to what has transpired, the police arrived at the house located in the 4000 block of Lynnacre Drive where They found the lifeless body of Aime Salinas-Alvarado who lost her life after being shot in the head and the only suspect in the act was her son.

“Throughout the investigation it was determined that the victim’s under-15-year-old son had shot her dead and taken the child to the great-grandfather’s house after committing the crime”Detailed the Dallas Police Department.



The young man was found at a friend’s house and after being questioned, he confessed to the crime.

“He provided a full confession to the homicide detectives,” the aforementioned media reported on the police statements.

Until now It is unknown what led the teenager to murder his mother, the truth is that he is already in the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center in Dallas, where he has been charged with Capital Murder.

Aime Salinas-Alvarado’s family created a GoFundMe page where they expressed the pain caused by the loss of the Hispanic mother and asked, in addition to money, prayers for her rest, as well as for the family that suffers from this thought.

“It is a shame to say that our beloved Aime was tragically taken from us. We ask for love and support in this difficult time. She will be deeply missed. We are speechless and wish we could have another moment with her. Please keep her in your heart and in your prayers ”, you can read on the page where they collect money for the funeral expenses of the victim.

