

The suspect would have committed the first crime on October 16.

Photo: Gastón de Cárdenas / . / .

Miami police suspect a 25-year-old Hispanic-origin realtor is a serial killer later of being arrested for allegedly having killed two tramps, and seriously injuring a third after a series of shootings from his vehicle.

The subject identified as Willy Suárez Maceo, born in Cuba, was labeled a “suspected serial killer” by police on Thursday, Miami’s Acting Police Chief Manuel Morales told reporters, the Miami Herald reported.

Police reports indicate that Maceo allegedly shot a homeless man in the head at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, who survived and remains in critical condition. He then stopped next to Jerome Antonio Price, a 56-year-old homeless man, and shot him dead in his sleep on a sidewalk between Miami Avenue and 21st Street in Wynwood.

Likewise, Maceo is a suspect in the murder of another homeless man named Manuel Pérez, 59 years old.s, a crime that occurred on October 16The New York Post reported.

Surveillance video captured the violent scene, but despite the evidence, it was not until Thursday that he was charged with murder.

Maceo was initially arrested early Thursday on a burglary charge; but nevertheless, the authorities had raised the possibility of charging him with murder and attempted murder.

Miami police found the Hispanic in the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue in possession of a firearm that was allegedly used in the shootings, according to a Herald report.

Maceo is known to work as a licensed real estate broker, working for Century 21 in Miami, Kendall, South Miami and Palmetto Bay, according to records cited by the Miami outlet.

Records indicated that the suspect has had no prior arrests, but has a permit to carry a concealed weapon; Furthermore, his Facebook page details that he attended Miami Sunset Senior High School.

Meanwhile, Miami Mayor Francis Suárez joined Morales in a press conference Thursday to announce Maceo’s arrest, noting that the shootings remain under investigation, WSVN reported.

“The fact that this particular person took advantage of the most vulnerable in our community is particularly disturbing.“Suárez maintained.

“We are not sure how many cases he committed, and we are not sure how many he would have committed if he had not been arrested for the good work of the police department,” Suárez said at the press conference.

You may also like:

• Possible serial killer was arrested for his connection to the discovery of the remains of four women in Virginia

• Utah student found alive who disappeared and was found in the home of the suspect in her abduction

• Charlotte police killed subject who allegedly stabbed his ex-wife’s daughter