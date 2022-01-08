

The defense tried to show that Herrera was unfit to receive the trial, but they rejected that possibility.

Photo: Daniel B Photos / Pixabay

A Hispanic who starred in a murder spree in northern New Mexico received a sentence of four consecutive life sentences for the murder of four people on June 17, 2017, as ruled by a Santa Fe County court Thursday.

Damián Herrera, 26, killed his mother, María “Brenda” Gallegos, 49, his brother, Brendon Herrera, 20, and his stepfather, Max Trujillo, 55, after an argument.

After having starred in the first two murders, Herrera fled to Abiquiu, where five hours after committing the crimes, shot a man identified as Manuel Serrano, 59, at a gas station, KRQE reported.

State District Judge Jason Lidyard on Friday sentenced Damian Herrera, 26, of Ojo Caliente to four consecutive life sentences in the murders of four people – including three close family members – during a 2017 shooting spree across Northern New Mexico. Https: // t. co / 3vi8wSqBKY – Santa Fe New Mexican (@thenewmexican) January 7, 2022

After Herrera was arrested, his legal team tried to have him declared “incompetent”, because shortly after carrying out the killings, he told two of his sisters that he was “hearing voices.”

But attempts to have him declared “incompetent” were scrapped when he was sent to a specialty clinic in Las Vegas for treatment. where experts confirmed in January 2020 that the Hispanic was competent to face trial, reviewed the . agency.

In addition to the four life sentences handed down by New Mexico District Judge Jason Lidyard, Herrera received nine and a half years in jail on charges related to aggravated flight of a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting an officer, attempted disarming an officer, assault on a peace officer and theft of firearms and credit cards.

Despite the sentence, Herrera is still awaiting trial for the alleged murder of a fifth person in Taos County, New Mexico. According to investigators, Herrera was trying to steal a car when would have shot and killed a man designated as Michael Alan Kyte.

You may also like:

• Prosecutor asked to reduce the sentence of the Hispanic Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from 110 to between 20 and 30 years

• A child under 14 years of age arrested in Texas for shooting at a taquería where three Hispanic teenagers died

• Mother sold her 5-year-old daughter who was murdered in Alabama as a sex slave, court documents revealed