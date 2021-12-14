

The accident caused by Mederos generated a fierce fire and several material losses.

A Hispanic trucker found guilty after causing a fatal accident in Colorado that killed four people He was sentenced this Monday to 110 years in prison.

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, of Cuban origin who resided in Texas, faced 41 charges in connection with an accident that occurred on April 25, 2019.

Mederos’ 110-year sentence is the cumulative minimum sentence declared by the judge for each charge to which he was found guilty, reported Telemundo Denver.

At the time of the hearing, the judge gave Mederos’s attorney two weeks to file a letter claiming damages for each victim, which will be limited to the monetary part for the funeral expenses of the families of the deceased.

In October Mederos was found guilty of 26 of the 41 charges he faced, including four for vehicular manslaughter, while he was found not guilty of 15 counts of assault in the first degree.

A month after the statement, the Hispanic offered was interviewed by Telemundo and offered an apology to the relatives of the deceased, and through tears he assured that he never had the intention of causing such an accident.

“I would have preferred to die before those people, and God knows I’m telling the truth. God knows how many times I’ve asked him: ‘Why them and not me?’Mederos said while in prison in Jefferson County.

He emphasized during the interview that he had not taken the deceleration ramp to avoid the accident because he had not seen them at the time.

“Your heart is racing, your hands are sweating and you don’t know what to do. God knows how I am I would not call it regret, I would call it that I would have preferred to die before those people“, He stressed.

The victims of the fatal accident were identified as Doyle Harrison, William Bailey, Miguel Ángel Lamas Arellano and Stanley Politano.

All four people died from blunt force injuries caused by the crash and had already died before the fire caused by the collision in which several cars were engulfed in flames, the forensic pathologist in the case said.

Mederos was driving a tow truck when it collided with several vehicles. His family said the crash was due to the vehicle the Hispanic drove running out of brakes.

Prosecutors noted that Mederos drove the truck loaded with lumber at speeds of up to 85 mph on the day of the accident.

