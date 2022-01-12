01/11/2022 at 18:31 CET

The European of Hungary and Slovakia that starts next Thursday is presented for Spain as a true double challenge. On the one hand, to get his third consecutive European, on the other, to do it in full generational change. The new Hispanics are ready to present battle in Bratislava where they must take over from the Raúl Entrerríos, Julen aginagalde, Viran Morros or Dani Sarmiento, true architects of the great recent successes of this selection.

Jordi Ribera has chosen 19 players for this championship, including five newcomers in a major international competition. A list that will not include another important man, Alex Dujshebaev, due to injury.

Notable absences that raise doubts in this new selection, at least from outside. Safer is the coach, who fully trusts the capabilities of his squad. “There have always been questions, each moment has been surrounded by questions, but what the national team has always shown is that it has been a team capable of competing. It is clear that you have to give the team time, but I think we will continue to be a competitive selection & rdquor ;, he explained Jordi Ribera.

The 19 ‘wolves’, who yesterday took a plane to the capital of Slovakia, have as a challenge to defend the European scepter, which would be the third in a row for Spain. A feat that only Sweden has achieved in the 15 editions of the championship’s history. A great goal after the bronzes in the World Cup and the Olympic Games won last year by Hispanics.

An ambitious challenge for which the Federation appeals to the group. “I make my own your virtues, the value of the group, its strength. We are wolves, we are Hispanic & rdquor ;, points out the slogan of the ad in which the Spanish internationals share the limelight with two wolves. An advertisement with which the Federation wants to highlight the strength of the group, a team in which “each player, each coach, each official is at the service of common success & rdquor ;.