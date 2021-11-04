11/05/2021 at 00:11 CET

.

The Spanish handball team beat Romania 33-29 on Thursday in the first of the two international friendly matches that take place in the Asturian city of Avilés on the return to the tracks of the Hispanics with a renewed team that includes nine News regarding the team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

ESP

RUM

Spain

Corrales (Sergey Hdez.); Maqueda (1), Solé (7), Casado (3), Marchán, Izquierdo (3), David Fdez. (3, 1p); Gurbindo (1), Figueras (3), Garciandía (1), G. Guardiola (3), Valera, Sánchez-Migallón, Chema Márquez (2), Ángel Fdez. (3), Gonzalo Pérez Arce (3).

Romania

Vasile; Militaru, Grigoras (4), Racotea (3), Negru (5 p), Biazu (2), Thalmaier (1); Nistor (1 p), Cumpanici (2), Humet (2), Constantina (1), Szoke, Rotaru (3), Buzle (2), Dumitru (3).

Scoreboard every 5 minutes

2-3, 5-4, 76, 910, 12-12, 16-15; 18-18, 23-20, 24-23, 26-24, 29-27, 33-29.

Referees

They excluded Sánchez-Migallón and Chema Márquez for Spain and Nistor, Militaru and Dumitru for Romania.

Incidents

El Quirinal de Avilés Sports Center.

In addition to captain Raúl Entrerríos, the team led by Jordi Ribera faces the new cycle with a good number of novelties, thus closing the most glorious stage of Spanish handball and entering the transition period with changes in which it is already working. as he did this Thursday in the first of the clashes against the Romanian team trained by the Spanish Xavi Pascual.

The European champion team in the last two appointments faced was faced with an adversary, a deep connoisseur of the Hispanics, who already from the initial whistle did not make things easy for the locals. Those of “Pasqui” were the first to get ahead on the scoreboard, and they did not let the Spaniards score them a goal until 3 minutes into the game had already been completed.

The first half kept the score even or minimal differences, almost always in favor of the Spaniards, who always responded by scoring on the few occasions in which the Romanian team managed to surprise them, as did Ferrán Solé, one of the outstanding players, when he returned to place Spain ahead with 5-4, to which the visitors responded according to the game’s script, first drawing and then surprising to establish 5-6 at 13 minutes.

The successes of both attacks followed one another and the defensive concessions also coincided. who maintained equality and alternatives on the scoreboard, in which Ribera’s, from 8-7, already held an advantage until the break, or giving even, which allowed them to reach the break with a score of 16- fifteen.

About three months after the achievement of the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, the national team went out after the restart for the victory, which cost them to get back on track, giving back ties in the first minutes while the Romanian team was he kept involved in the game.

The Spanish team managed to reach the maximum advantage of the match with 23-19 on the scoreboard, but the resistance of the group of former Barcelona coach Xavi Pascual, who currently combines the direction of the Romanian team and Dinamo Bucharest, they led to 23-22, and the Hispanics were again hurried with a new equalized at 24 points.

The Hispanics drove in the final stretch, in which they no longer gave up advantages and ended up certifying the victory with a triumph by 33 goals to 29.