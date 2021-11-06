11/06/2021 at 22:00 CET

.

The Spanish handball team managed to beat Romania by 35-31 on Saturday in the second of the friendly matches played this week in the Asturian city of Avilés, where the current European champions, with a renewed team, have started the preparation of the new Olympic cycle, after getting the bronze medal in Tokyo.

ESP

RUM

Spain

Sergey Hernández, Ángel Fernández (7), Garciandia (3), Casado (2), Sánchez-Migallón (1), Izquierdo (3), Gonzalo Pérez (5) -starting team-, Marchán (2) Corrales, Gurbindo, Maqueda (1), Sole (3), Figueras (2), Guardiola (1), Valera, Marquez (2) and Dani Fernández (3).

Romania

Popescu, Nistor (7), Humet (4), Constantina (2), Buzle, Cabut and Dumitru (6) -start team-, Militaru, Cumpanici (5), Dan (1), Grigoras (1), Racotea (2 ), Negru, Szoke (1), Rotaru (1), Bizau, Thalmaier (1) and Manescu.

Partials every five minutes

4-3, 8-5, 11-8, 15-8, 16-10, 20-13-break-, 22-14, 25-15, 29-21-30-23, 32-27 35-31.

Referees

Adrián Rodríguez and Francisco Fernández (Asturian school). They excluded Marquez, Militaru, Cumpanici and Buzle for 2 minutes. Yellow card to Guardiola.

Pavilion

Avilés Sports Complex. About 1,500 spectators.

In Asturias, the homeland of the former captain of the national team, Raúl Entrerríos -the player with the most caps in history (294) -, the men he directs have started Jordi Ribera to work on the first major competition they will have to face, the European Championship that they will play from January 14 to 30 in Hungary and Slovakia and in which they defend the continental title.

The Spanish team came out determined in search of victory from the first moments, leaving no loopholes for the Romanians to harbor hope, and they could be in a compromised situation as they did last Thursday in the first of the two friendly matches between the two.

On this occasion, the team led by Jordi Ribera was forceful and seamless with a 6-0 defense, very attentive in anticipation to get the game on track, in which he managed to ensure that the rival never had an advantage.

The first half started with a goal from Marchán, with which the Hispanics channeled the triumph. After the Romanians equalized them at one point, the goal of Imanol Garciandia, joined the call due to injury to a teammate (2-1), and then the scoring of the winger Ángel Fernández began, who made it 3-1, with which the Spaniards sealed their takeoff.

The Hispanics were already unattainable, who were endorsing goals in the goal of the team led by former Barcelona coach Xavi Pascual, who did not give up and fought every play until reaching a disturbing 9-8, to which Spain responded with an offensive reaction that he led the best quarter of the first half hour to score 16-8, the biggest advantage until then, which allowed him to double the rival. The offensive success and the defensive security, especially in the goal with a toned Sergey Hernandez, led the reigning continental champions to finish with a resounding score (20-13).

After the break, the local superiority tonic was maintained, to which the goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales joined, with successful interventions on his entry into the field to replace the Spanish goalkeeper who plays for Benfica.

He took advantage of the Spanish team to increase his advantage, which Xavi Pascual he cut by asking for a time-out that the Romanians optimized, going from a score of 25-14 to 29-23.

Those of Jordi Ribera, In his preparation for the team that will have to undertake the new Olympic cycle, he switched to a 5-1 defense, and looked for how to counter a se