11/03/2021 at 20:36 CET

Three months have passed since the Spanish team put the finishing touch to the best generation in its history with an Olympic bronze and this Thursday the start of the change will begin in a friendly to be played in Avilés against Romania, led by the excellent former Barça coach Xavi Pascual (9:00 p.m., Teledeporte) and that a second edition will also live on Saturday with those same cameras.

And it is that ‘Pasqui ‘currently shares the bench of Dinamo Bucuresti that plays the Champions League and that he knocked out Veszprém on the last day with a Romanian team that dreams of recalling old times with geniuses like Maricel Voinea or Vasile Stinga.

For various circumstances, eight players who participated in the Games will not be in this double duel In a clear sign that Jordi Ribera has the strength to lead the renewal after his excellent role since he took office after the fiasco in the Rio Pre-Olympic with Manolo Cadenas.

The former blue Raúl Entrerríos hung up his shoes in Tokyo and now shares the bench of the Juvenil azulgrana with the coordination of the base. The Barça fans Aleix Gómez and Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas are not mentioned either, so the Blaugrana representation will be carried out only by Ángel Fernández. Completing the list of absences are Viran Morros (Füchse Berlin), Álex Dujshebaev (Kielce), Dani Sarmiento (Saint-Raphaël) and Julen Aginagalde (Bidasoa Irun).

Many new features

Two players have fallen from the initial list. The veteran Antonio García (Fraikin Granollers) opened the doors on the right side to Imanol Garciandia (Pick Szeged) and a Pol Valera (Granollers) going through the best moment of his career and who will take the place of Ian Tarrafeta (Pays d’Aix) as central.

Jordi Ribera, with Corrales and Maqueda

Players like Rodrigo Corrales, Jorge Maqueda (Veszprém), Ferran Solé resist (Paris Saint-Germain), Edu Gurbindo (Dinamo Bucuresti), (PSG), Adrià Figueras (Chartres) or Gideon Guardiola (Lemgo). And there are more new faces such as goalkeeper Sergey Hernández (Benfica), Gonzalo Pérez (ABANCA Ademar), Agustín Casado (BM Logroño La Rioja), Daniel Fernández (Frigoríficos Frigoríficos Cangas) or Ander Izquierdo (Helvetia Anaitasuna).

In any case, and despite the large number of novelties at this start of the cycle change, the coach is clear that the future is to maintain the master lines that have allowed Hispanics to complete a remarkable cycle with two continental golds in a row since that fateful and already referred to in 2016.

In this sense, it is clear that for the World Cup next January vital players like the Barcelona goalkeeper Pérez de Vargas or the first line Álex Dujshebaev they will once again be decisive in Jordi Ribera’s schemes.