

Video uploaded to YouTube by the suspect.

Photo: Recauche H2 / YouTube / Courtesy

Robert Alcántara, a resident of Rhode Island, was accused yesterday by federal prosecutors in New York of trafficking more than 100 “ghost” weapons between the Dominican Republic and the Bronx.

As police across the country have dealt with illegal guns on American streets, they have said that an increasing number of them are so-called “ghost” weapons that lack serial numbers or other traceable components, ABC explained. News.

Alcántara has been involved in the sale or attempted sale of what appear to be more than 100 firearms, mostly “ghost pistols” that he purchased incompletely and later terminated. assembling at a work station at home, Kiran Mathew, special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in an affidavit.

Alcantara is charged with conspiracy to traffic firearms and with making false statements when questioned by the ATF. The suspect showed his ability to build “ghost” weapons in a video that, according to the complaint, he posted on YouTube in 2019; and assembled pistols in a home workshop using components purchased at gun shows.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), between 2016 and 2020 law enforcement agencies recovered more than 23,000 weapons without serial numbers at potential crime scenes, including 325 cases of homicide or attempted homicide.

It has been suspected for years that many of the weapons involved are brought in from other states with less severe laws for the purchase than New York. Since his campaign last year, now-Mayor Eric Adams has called for the approval of a federal law that would criminalize arms trafficking across state lines.

In October, Roberto Carmona, a man who worked as a janitor in Manhattan, was arrested because supposedly he also operated a secondary business with firearms from the buildings where he worked and lived, in an interstate traffic network. Then, in November, Yamil Torres Rincón, a 24-year-old Georgia resident, was arrested for allegedly selling 25 guns and cocaine to an undercover officer in New York.