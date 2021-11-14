

The NYPD found the suspect after being searched by footage around Central Park.

Photo: Spencer Platt / .

Paulie Vélez, a 25-year-old Hispanic, was arrested at dawn this Saturday and received a charge for raping a woman in Central Park, reported the authorities.

Police removed Vélez from the 5th Precinct in Chinatown, where he was interrogated in the early hours of the morning, remaining silent as officers took him to a car without identification, CBS2 reported.

According to the police, Vélez, who is homeless, attacked a woman near Swan Lake on Thursday morning, and due to this alleged fact, he was charged with strangulation, rape, robbery and assault.

At the time of being attacked, the 27-year-old victim she was jogging on the sidewalk when Velez allegedly came up behind her and strangled her, causing her to briefly lose consciousness before being sexually assaulted.

She was later transferred to a local hospital, but remained in stable condition.

Although the interior of Central Park does not have surveillance cameras, the police were able to use cameras outside the park that helped to have a clearer image of the suspect and to be able to trace his steps to the subway station, then to a store and then to a local tobacco around 1:00 am on Saturday.

Citizen Grace Claudio, who frequents Central Park, told CBS2 that she is relieved that the suspect has been caught, but remains cautious.

“I feel so much safer, and I know there are a lot more (rapists) out there, but we must be vigilant at all times ”, said Claudio.

Meanwhile, another woman who asked not to be identified and who hangs out in the park with her dog told CBS2 that she will try to be more careful.

“I definitely have certain areas that I avoid, like tunnels.. All tunnels are forbidden for me, also any place that seems a bit dark and gloomy, “he said.

According to figures from the New York police, the violation allegedly carried out by Vélez It is the sixth reported in Central Park so far this year, surpassing 2020, when two reported cases of sexual abuse occurred.

With information from: CBS2