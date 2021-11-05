11/05/2021 at 06:24 CET

David Page

Hispasat mobilizes to bring ultra-fast internet to any corner of the emptiest Spain. The company has set out to conquer the Spanish countryside with commercial connection services to satellite internet to reach the entire territory of the country, also where it cannot carry fiber optics because it is economically or technically unfeasible.

The satellite group has launched a double commercial offensive. On the one hand, it has opened negotiations with the large telecommunications operators to offer them their services as a wholesale provider and that they are the ones that market the online connections to the end customer. On the other, it has launched a round of contacts with agricultural and livestock associations and with autonomous communities and municipalities to publicize the advantages of the service.

Hispasat plans go through allying with large operators such as Movistar, Vodafone, Orange and MásMóvil to market satellite internet connection in remote areas, with the aim that this commercial offer is fully active in just a few months.

Bad satellite image

The meetings with the agrarian unions held in recent weeks expressly seek to overcome the terrible image that the satellite internet connection currently has in many rural Spanish areas. A bad image justified due to the low performance that in some areas offers the mandatory universal service of connectivity, managed by Telefónica and that requires by law a connection of only at least 1 megabit per second (Mbps).

Hispasat guarantees with its internet through its satellites a connection one hundred times faster than the universal service, with a download speed of 100 Mbps. Sufficient speed to cover the connectivity needs of a home and also to be able to develop digital applications for the modernization of agricultural, livestock or forestry work.

The company has launched several pilot projects to demonstrate with real tests that the technology is ready and working. It has pilot projects in Sigüenza (Guadalajara), in the Arán Valley (Lleida) and in the Sierra de Aralar, between Navarra and Guipúzcoa. Hispasat is in talks with other autonomous communities to add new pilot projects to the list with which to show specific applications, such as the digitization of agricultural work or livestock operations, public Wi-Fi in remote municipalities, telemedicine, online education or forest protection to distance.

Total coverage

The Government has proposed, within the framework of the Digital Spain Agenda 2025 and the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, to achieve 100 Mbps data coverage for the entire Spanish population in the middle of this decade (at the end of 2020 it reached 88% of the population).

“To respond to the digital divide, it is not enough to ensure that connectivity will be brought to the entire population, it is necessary to ensure that there is connectivity throughout the country, throughout the territory without exception & rdquor;” Hispasat sources point out. “And it must also be done now, urgently, bringing connectivity to the tens of thousands of homes and companies where it is now not reaching & rdquor ;.

Hispasat maintains that digitization will not be complete until ultra-fast connectivity is guaranteed not only to the entire population, but to the entire territory; not only to homes, but also to remote places where agricultural, livestock or fishing activities are carried out. And the group defends that the need for digitization in the Spanish countryside is already urgent, and cannot wait to be achieved within four years.

Faced with this situation, the technology company argues that full coverage can be achieved by satellite, serving as a complement to reach places that fiber optics cannot reach. Hispasat and the French company Eutelsat last week sealed an alliance to strengthen precisely the satellite connectivity in Spain and Portugal.

In addition, according to the group, satellite technology already allows that total coverage to be a reality immediately, with simple installations that take just five days to assemble. The group’s technology -controlled by Electric Network (89.7% of the capital) and with public participation through SEPI (7.4%) and CDTI (2.9%) – it makes it possible to take the internet to any point just by installing an antenna of reduced proportions (similar to the typical television satellite dishes) and with a router that creates an island of online connection that extends over an area of ​​about 300 meters in a radius.

The quality of the connectivity makes it possible for users to access almost any online service, such as video calls, professional agricultural geolocation or monitoring services, or also, for example, the connection to streaming video platforms such as HBO or Netflix. But it is not usable for services such as online video games, due to insufficient latency (the time it takes to transmit a data packet on the network).

The cost of installing the parabolic antennas that allow the connection is around 600 euros, and they can benefit from aid of up to 400 euros financed by the European regional development funds (ERDF). Hispasat has proposed to the Government to add satellite internet to the connectivity deployment programs financed with European funds from the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.