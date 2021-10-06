10/06/2021 at 8:19 PM CEST

Gavi has entered directly this Wednesday night in the history of the Spanish team. The FC Barcelona midfielder, who started against Italy in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League, becomes the youngest player to make his debut for La Roja. A new giant step in his meteoric football career.

Pablo Páez Gavira, known in the football world as Gavi, turned 17 on August 5. Thus, he debuted with the absolute with 17 years and 62 days, breaking into pieces a record that dated from 1936, that is, 85 years ago.

. Bilbao footballer Ángel Zubieta had it, who made his debut at 17 years and 284 days in a match against the former Czechoslovakia. Therefore, it has surpassed it in 222 days, so it will be difficult to see a similar phenomenon in the next few years.

Overcomes the ‘Ansu phenomenon’ with La Roja but not with Barça

But anyone dares to predict, because few thought when Ansu Fati broke in that in a few months another footballer, also from La Masia, was going to overtake him. Ansu Fati made his debut with La Roja at 17 years and 308 days, at the beginning of September of last year against Germany to then go up to second place in the historic, although now he will go to third.

Ansu does surpass Gavi as far as Barça is concerned. The one from Guinea-Bissau made his debut as a Barça player in an official match with 16 years, 9 months and 25 days, against Betis, and the one from Los Palacios did so when he was 17 years old, on the third day of this League at the Camp Nou in front of Getafe and wearing a protective mask.