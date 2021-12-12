

NYCFC won the first ever MLS title after beating Portland Timbers.

Photo: Steph Chambers / .

New York City FC entered soccer history by winning its first MLS championship after beating Portland Timbers on penalties in the MLS Cup final, with goalkeeper Sean Johnson taking center stage.

The City, which was founded in 2013, achieved its first title in just 8 years of existence, thus giving one of the greatest joys to the fans who stayed glued to the game from New York City.

Penalties:

– Penalty 5 NY: Alexander Callens delivers the first ever NYCF title in MLS

– Penalty 4 Port: Cristhian Paredes keeps Portland alive

– Penalty 4 NY: Telles Magno scored for third for the New Yorkers.

– Penalty 3 Port: Santiago Moreno scores and gives Timbers oxygen.

– Penalty 3 NY: Maxi Moralez cheats on goalkeeper Clark and scores the second for City.

– Penalty 2 Port: Goalkeeper Johnson with his second save avoids Diego Valeri’s goal.

– Penalty 2 NY: Alfredo Morales misses the second for the NYCFC with Clark in the lead.

– Penalty 1 Port: Felipe Mora fails the first for the Timbers being the victim of a great save by Johnson.

– Penalty 1 NY: Valentín Castellanos scores first for NYCFC

End of extension:

After completing the 120 games with a 1-1 draw, Portland Timbers and New York City FC go to the penalty shootout to define the MLS Cup champion.

116 minute extension:

Shot by the Timbers who controls goalkeeper Sean Johnson very well and without rebounding.

End of the first extension:

After the cardiac end of the second half, the first overtime had no major setbacks and ended with a 1-1 draw.

98 minute extension:

The Timbers took possession of the ball and frequently attack the City that defends itself as best it can, taking advantage of every opportunity they have to come out against.

Minute 90+5

Gooooollll of the Portland Timbers in the last gasp of the game. Chilean Felipe Mora restored hope to the home team after finishing off a loose ball after the City defense cleared a shot seconds earlier.

On the play of the second goal there seemed to be a foul in attack by Portland defender Larrys Mabiala, however the referee did not whistle for anything.

Minute 90:

The final minutes were played back and forth with Portland attacking frequently while City took every opportunity they had to go against it.

Fact:

The Timbers are 0-23 with 5 draws in the last three years, when they are trailing after halftime in all competitions.

Minute 70:

The Portland Timbers have shown more personality in the second half by taking the ball more in search of the tying goal, as local fans look to cheer them on, although there is some concern in the stands.

Minute 62:

The first two changes of the match arrive, both for Portland. Enter the Paraguayan Cristhian Paredes for Jorge Fochive and the Colombian Santiago Moreno for the Argentine Sebastián Blanco.

Celebration:

This is how Valentín Castellanos’s goal was experienced from New York City. Fans jumped up and screamed in euphoria.

Minute59:

The first yellow card of the match arrives for the Mexican side of the Timbers and former player of Pumas and Chivas, José Van Rankin, after a dangerous tackle against the Uruguayan Santiago Rodríguez.

Minute 58:

Paraguayan Jesús Medina takes a shot on goal from the right sector of the Portland area, but goalkeeper Clark controls it in two halves.

Minute 54:

Apparent hand in the area by Maxime Chanot after a shot from Chilean striker Felipe Mora, the referee did not whistle it and City was saved from a possible penalty.

Second time:

He started the second half in this MLS Cup final match between New York City and Portland Timbers. Neither team made any changes to their starting lineup.

Halftime:

The New York club led the possession of the ball 59% against 41 of the locals, likewise the blue team added six total shots against 4 of the green team.

Minute 45 + 1:

Portland’s dangerous shot that goes off the left side of the goal guarded by Sean Johnson.

Minute 41:

Goooooolll of New York City, goal by Valentín Castellanos who was assisted by Maxi Moralez after a cross to blón stopped from the right, about 30 meters from the goal covered by Steve Clark. The Timbers goalkeeper would have some responsibility in the goal. Perhaps the wetness of the field affected him.

One of the visiting team players was attacked while celebrating the score. A can of beer was thrown at him from the stands.

Aaron Boone was present in Portland to support New York City FC.

Minute 30:

New York generated their first clear scoring chance with a shot from Moralez that went wide off the Timbers’ left post.

Minute 25:

The Timbers generate dangerous attack with up to two shots on goal. One is covered by the City goalkeeper and the other is taken out by the defense.

Minute 20:

Fans of the New York team gathered to enjoy the game from New York.

Minute 17:

During the first 15 minutes, New York City FC was the owner of the ball, achieving a deflected shot, while the Timbers barely stepped on the rival area for the first time in the 16 ′.

Here we present the lineups of both teams: